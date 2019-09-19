Hanford scientists are watching black holes collide — and potentially swallow each other

”There was more energy, more curiosity than usual among the scientists,” he said. “We were all very excited.”

That’s because for the first time scientists at three observatories — Hanford, its sister LIGO facility in Louisiana and a European LIGO facility in Italy — simultaneously discovered gravitational ripples from a type of cosmic collision never seen before. They either watched a black hole 900 million miles away swallow a neutron star or observed one black hole gobbling up “the tiniest black hole ever found,” according to Keita Kawabe, detection lead scientist at the observatory at Hanford.

Either way, the Hanford-linked project’s shared discovery was groundbreaking. This type of physical evidence for black-hole behavior had never been detected before, shoring up the data supporting Einstein’s general theory of relativity, a keystone of astrophysics.

In late April, the LIGO picked up a faint signal that could have been a black hole swallowing a neutron star, but the signal was too fuzzy to invoke any confidence in the potential discovery. The Aug. 14 signal was much stronger, allowing scientists to be much more confident that they actually observed a black hole swallowing a neutron star, or another tiny black hole.

The effect of a black hole sucking up a dense star or tiny black hole is a bit like watching Pac-Man devour pellets or ghosts. Kawabe notes one key difference: “Pac-Man has a mouth pointed in one direction. A black hole is all mouth.”

For almost six months, the Hanford gravitational-wave observatory has been in overdrive locating black holes and neutron stars. This year, it so far has observed 26 probable black holes colliding with each other or neutron stars ramming into their twins. A neutron star is the remnant of a giant star that has become a supernova, leaving a dense husk only a few miles in diameter, but 1.1 to 2.1 times denser than our sun. Both neutron stars and black holes are remnants of collapsed stars that behave similarly, but black holes tend to be even more dense.

“The rate of [discovered] collisions is awesome,” said Jeffrey Kissel, a control systems engineer at the Hanford observatory.

Hanford’s connection to groundbreaking black hole science is well-established. Until Sept. 14, 2015, no one on Earth had detected anything physical from a black hole: Despite their omnipresence in pop culture and science fiction, black holes had existed solely as a theory supported by advanced mathematics.

That’s when the two coordinated LIGOs at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Benton County and its sister site in Louisiana captured gravitational waves from two colliding black holes 1.3 million light years away. The way the LIGOs capture gravity waves operates a bit like a microphone catching sound waves and electronically sending them to a loudspeaker.

The 2015 discovery and 2016 confirmation of the first gravitational waves from colliding blackholes led to LIGO-associated scientists receiving the 2017 Nobel Prize in physics. The prize officially went to the LIGO project’s three co-founders: physicists Barry Barish and Kip Thorne of CalTech, and Rainier Weiss of MIT. The Hanford LIGO has an officially sanctioned copy of that Nobel Prize medal on display in its visitors center.

“It’s not like one person or a few persons detected a black hole collision — it was a collaboration,” Kawabe said.

Now almost halfway through their third yearlong session of gravitational observation, the LIGOs are experiencing a bumper crop of black hole collisions. The 26 recorded so far this year handily top the eight black and neutron star collisions of the prior yearlong session and the three in the session before that.

In 2019, discovering these collisions has become common enough that some LIGO scientists have dubbed them “vanilla black holes.” While black-hole-on-black-hole and neutron-star-on-neutron-star collisions are now considered common, a black-hole-on-neutron-star collision is new. Or if the observation is finally revealed to not involve a neutron star, Aug. 14’s discovery still points to tiniest black hole ever found.

Although Hanford’s science is all above board, the facility does have one feature straight out of sci-fi. Each time a probable collision occurs, a HAL 9000-like voice announces “gravitational wave candidate” aloud from a LIGO control room computer.

After each announcement, the Hanford LIGO scientists talk via the internet with other gravitational-wave scientists around the world to corroborate and issue a preliminary opinion on whether the Hanford LIGO, Louisiana LIGO and their European counterpart (located near Pisa, Italy, and called VIRGO) actually captured a gravitational wave. After much instrumental tweaking,the scientists say LIGO’s percentage of false alarms are low.

After reaching an initial opinion, numerous scientists analyze each discovery for several months to verify or disprove the preliminary decision.

The exceptional readings on Aug. 14 showed strong likelihood of a black hole swallowing a neutron star or a big black hole swallowing a tiny one. Regardless, it’s a brand new discovery in astrophysics: A black hole usually has a mass five to several dozen times the mass of our sun. If this collision involved a tiny black hole, its mass would be significantly less than the five-times-solar-mass threshold, Kawabe said.

“We are probing into new and uncharted territory. We are learning as we go,” Kawabe said.