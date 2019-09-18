Kubota Garden is a short walk from my block in South Seattle. The green and rock oasis is a cultural landmark built by Fujitaro Kubota, who was incarcerated during World War II at the Minidoka “relocation center” in Idaho. One of the garden’s tall birches droops perilously at the edge of what’s known as the Amphitheater Lawn. It will come down soon, another casualty of the birch borer murders; Giles Morrish, Kubota’s head gardener, figures the park’s entire population of birches also will be gone in the next five years or so.

A similar scenario is unfolding on the University of Washington campus, where Sara Shores, an urban forest specialist, says 60 to 70 birches, or a quarter of the campus population, have been lost during the past two years. Bigleaf maples, which succumb to age, are typically the most extracted trees at UW, Shores said, but the birch has caught up. The university received some funding to try injections of the insecticide emamectin benzoate, but it’s difficult to know a birch is infested until it is in decline and, by then, it’s probably too far gone.

“For the most part, we’re resigned to letting nature take its course,” Shores said.

Across the city, heat and drought have left other tree species weakened and vulnerable to attack, Malone said. On North Beacon Hill, winter moths are wreaking havoc on bigleaf maples, which also have been hit elsewhere by cinder-cone fungus, a dangerous pathogen. Other trees in Seattle have been stricken with western cedar borers and even pine beetles, which have grayed out forests from Colorado to California.

Dauntingly, the killers inflict their damage virtually imperceptibly. I observed for months the work of the bronze birch borers across the street from where I live and work. I noticed the denuding crown of my neighbors’ birch, a sure sign of infestation. I missed that warning, thinking only that I was better able to spot the northern flickers congregating there. The woodpeckers were probably harvesting borer larvae; they were too impossibly outnumbered to make a difference.