Kieran Snyder is shaking up the space where technology and language meet

As a child in the late 70s and early 80s, she was learning to code while learning to read. She won her town’s poetry and writing contest every year in elementary school. For her eighth grade science project, she used the programming language BASIC to simulate the explosion of a supernova. In college, she majored in both linguistics and math, then followed that up with a Ph.D. in natural language processing. She held leadership roles at Microsoft and Amazon, and contributed articles to Slate and Fortune digesting observations from senior-level tech meetings to compare how often men and women interrupted each other.

Snyder may not have known it at the time, but it’s likely her lifetime mixing technology and language set the stage for her most recent venture as co-founder and CEO of Textio, a company that merges computer insights with the written word to help companies calibrate job descriptions and other written communications. And while Snyder is busy reimagining the way we use our words in a professional setting, she’s leveraging her expertise and position as a woman in tech to empower girls and young women seeking success in a male-dominated field.

Snyder will be recognized as Crosscut’s Courage in Technology award winner at an awards breakfast Oct. 17 in Seattle. Seats can be purchased here.

Fine-tuning recruiting

Snyder launched Textio in 2014, and the Seattle company has since grown to 150 employees. The company’s primary product is an augmented writing platform that acts like a writing coach, suggesting alternate words and phrases that appeal to a particular demographic or skill set, for instance. Many of the company’s clients use Textio to streamline recruiting. The program can predict who might apply, giving employers a chance to augment the posting to appeal to the type of applicants they want to attract. In short, Textio determines what phrasing gets one group to engage while another walks away.