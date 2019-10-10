Legislators passed eviction protections. Washington landlords found loopholes

Donna Seay was in the courtyard of her apartment complex on the day the notices arrived. She recalls the shock in her neighbors, some of whom are elderly or ill, upon receiving them. The notices were handed out indiscriminately — two were left on the doors of her recently deceased neighbors.

“We shouldn’t have to go through trauma that affects low-income people to make change,” Seay said. She, like several others, received a notice despite paying her rent on time. Allied Residential, which owns the complex, did not respond to requests for comment.

A Rental Housing Association spokesperson suggested that because “only a small percentage” of property owners are members, the association could not be blamed for the wave of menacing notices. But the panic that spread across Washington in August suggests that at least some of those property owners paid attention to the association’s recommendations.

“When we were negotiating, they asked for more time to ‘educate’ their landlords,” said Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, the bill’s prime sponsor. “I would expect them to educate their people on how to comply rather than whip them into a fear-based response.”

Kuderer and other Democrats crafted the bill after two eviction studies in Washington concluded what national studies also say: eviction is a leading causes of homelessness. Although “deeply troubled” by the association’s actions, Kuderer said some landlords have since stopped issuing the notices “indiscriminately.”

The association also suggested landlords stop providing a grace period ahead of issuing 14-day notices. It appears that landlords also heeded this recommendation.

Rental Housing Association trainers stressed during the organization’s Rental Housing Academy that “the language in the bill does not mandate any grace period before a landlord can issue a pay or vacate for nonpayment.” For added protection, the association recommended the removal of a grace period from lease terms.

“A lot of landlords used to give grace periods before issuing a three-day notice,” the association’s Martin said. Responding to questions in an email, Martin argued grace periods are now “baked into the 14-day period.”

“The law allows the notice to be served at any point after the rent due date,” Martin said. “If the existing lease requires a grace period, the owner still has to wait for that grace period to expire before issuing the notice.”

Landlords are not required to notify tenants accustomed to a short grace period that it was being eliminated. Many of the concerned callers who received notices had previously been allowed to pay rent a few days after the first of the month, and were caught by surprise. Tenants at the mercy of Social Security or other social services’ payment schedules will still be disproportionately affected by the pay or vacate notices, Anderson said.

Since the initial outcry, Seay’s property managers wrote a grace period into her lease, allowing her five days before a pay or vacate notice can be issued. She said she’s unsure how many of her neighbors received the same courtesy. At least one other tenant from the complex said in an interview that she had not been granted any extensions.

Tenants pushed back in other cities as well.

Residents of the Eleanor Apartments, a senior living facility in Bellingham, managed to get the property owner to formalize a grace period. One resident, Catherine Chambers, said about two-thirds of her neighbors don’t receive their Social Security payments until the third of the month.

Tenants at the mostly low-income facility received letters months before the law changed informing them that anyone who didn’t pay by the first of each month would get a 14-day notice promptly on the second. Chambers’ lease specified that a pattern of “late” payments would result in an eviction.

Chambers said she and other residents confronted their property manager, who told them the property management company was simply using recommendations from the Rental Housing Association.

After questioning the property manager, residents took their concerns to the Bellingham City Council. Eventually, Chambers and the others were told that property owner Mercy Housing would allow a grace period — until the third of the month.

“None of this would have mattered until we went and raised a stink,” she said. “I think they thought we were a bunch of old people that wouldn’t speak up for ourselves.”

Chambers said she and others “are not going to be silent,” and will speak out against other landlords with policies similar to the one Mercy Housing abandoned.

Since the renter protections went into effect, tenant advocates have also seen a flood of 20-day “no-cause” termination notices, said Xochitl Maykovich, political director of the Washington Community Action Network, a social justice organization engaged in promoting renter’s rights. No-cause terminations do not require a reason from landlords to end month-to-month tenancies.

In training materials, the Rental Housing Association recommends landlords offer month-to-month leases, rather than fixed-term ones, so that they can use no-cause termination to remove unwanted tenants.

A no-cause termination notice means tenants must leave within 20 days of the notice being issued. If they remain in the home after 20 days, the landlord can quickly remove them. The process moves so quickly that most tenants cannot get legal representation in time, Maykovich said.