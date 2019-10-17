These ballot boxes keep your vote safe from fire, rain and rampaging SUVs

"There was not a dent,” said Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, who oversees the county’s elections. “As soon as we found out about it we went and emptied the ballots. It was fine.”

Ballot box, 1. Nissan Pathfinder, 0.

The ballot boxes many Washington counties use didn’t end up tanklike by accident. In recent years, elections officials in the state have played a leading role in developing extra-thick ballot boxes that can withstand car crashes, fires and good old fashioned attempts to crowbar them.

Washington voters will soon begin filling them again, as ballots for the Nov. 5 general election are scheduled to be mailed this week.

The efforts to strengthen the ballot boxes date back to 2010, shortly before Washington lawmakers started requiring all counties to move to a vote-by-mail system. With the abandonment of in-person polling places, the ballot drop boxes provided a way for people to still vote until late on Election Day without having to worry about whether the U.S. Postal Service would collect and postmark their ballot in time.

Yet a box full of nothing but ballots — and clearly marked as such — could also be a target for those looking to tamper with elections, local officials realized.

As Pierce County prepared for its first all-mail election in 2011, county Auditor Julie Anderson and her elections team decided they wanted to use something sturdier than a typical blue mailbox. That was particularly important since ballots wouldn’t be picked up every day during the election cycle.

Anderson got an idea. She reached out to a local metal fabrication company, Laserfab Inc., to design a box that would address what voters saw as the biggest potential security concerns — someone reaching in and stealing ballots, setting the ballots on fire, or even problems as simple as the ballots getting wet from the rain.

After a few months of exchanging ideas, the county and the company came up with a ballot box composed of quarter-inch-thick steel weighing about 600 pounds. (The newer, larger versions weigh about 1,000 pounds.) The metal is welded or folded at each corner, leaving no seams that can be pried.

Pierce County deployed the boxes for the first time in advance of the November 2011 election. Since then, elections officials there have added more than 20 boxes.

A Nissan Pathfinder sits atop the ballot box it knocked over in Lacey on Aug. 5. (Courtesy of the Thurston County Auditor's Office)

“It just makes me feel good that the citizen who is dropping off their ballot can actually pound on it and feel like it’s substantial,” Anderson said during a recent interview at Pierce County’s election center, as she showed off an example of one of the ballot boxes. Besides being car-crash resistant, Anderson said, “a tree falling on it is not going to hurt it.”

Kyle Haugh, a county elections specialist who manages the drop boxes, seconded that. “It’s going to hurt the tree,” he quipped.