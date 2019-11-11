Can Amazon buy goodwill?

That didn’t happen in Seattle. After being down by 8% after two vote counts on Tuesday and Wednesday, Councilmember Kshama Sawant shocked just about everybody by seizing the lead late Friday to keep her job over challenger Egan Orion. Come January the new council will likely be more left wing than the current council, whose priorities and performance catalyzed the corporate campaign to replace it.

The easy observation is that Amazon’s $1 million donation to tip the council races blew up in their face. The more interesting question is: Why? One voter told a local reporter that Amazon’s money and its looming presence made him feel that people were losing the ability to shape their own community.

Think about that for a moment. When I was growing up in West Seattle, I never heard that criticism about Boeing. It was a company built and run by local people. Boeing was heavily involved as a corporate citizen in countless charitable, civic and educational endeavors and organizations. Until recently, Amazon had a comparatively light touch in the community. Now the company has two choices to make going forward. The first is to continue growing in other communities, and eventually skinny down its profile in Seattle.

The second is to make a concerted effort to make Seattle a company town by becoming far more involved in helping the community. Not just generous donations to high profile organizations and foundations, but copious involvement in smaller entities, from Scout troops to P-Patches, the kind of hands on involvement that helps people lead happier lives. It will take time, and some additional money, but it will buy Amazon something that Boeing enjoyed for many years and companies like Alaska Airlines enjoys today: goodwill.

