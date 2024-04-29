Next stop: Sound Transit East Line now links Bellevue to Redmond

The original plan for East Link was for a mid-2023 opening, but construction delays pushed the opening date back one year . Then, plans to open this year all the way from Seattle to Redmond over the Interstate 90 bridge were derailed when the agency announced last year that the rail line’s I-90 supports had to be redone due to faulty concrete . That connection, which will include stations at Judkins Park and Mercer Island, is expected to open in 2025 at the same time as the Redmond stations.

King County Councilmember and Sound Transit board member Claudia Balducci said the agency opted to get use out of the completed stations, and perhaps give people who had never taken light rail the chance to experience it.

“Option 1 was to mothball the stations and pay for security for a year. Option 2 was to open it to the public and get some use out of it,” said Balducci, who pushed for the East Link partial opening.