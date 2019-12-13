Before the Big One: Geologists dig into smaller fault lines to predict Washington's future earthquakes

“But we have a lot of faults closer to home that pose a pretty significant hazard to the [nearby] communities” in the Inland Northwest, Angster said. “Being that this is really close to the Tri-Cities area, we want to understand this better. How big of an earthquake can we expect from a fault like this?”

Unlike the Cascadia Subduction Zone, the faults in Eastern Washington are in the upper crust, (the outermost layer of the Earth). That means they’re closer to the surface and to communities. They may not produce as large of an earthquake as the subduction zone off the coast, but the earthquakes these inland faults can produce could significantly damage infrastructure in nearby communities.

USGS geologist Steve Angster scrapes volcanic ash out of the trench and collects it in a plastic baggie. He can use the ash to figure more about when this scarp formed. (Courtney Flatt/Northwest Public Broadcasting)

Despite all the warnings about The Big One, among the largest earthquakes to happen in Washington have shaken communities east of the Cascades: a magnitude 6.8 near Entiat in Chelan County in 1872 and a magnitude 6.0 near Walla Walla in 1936.

The fault Angster is searching for could be a trace of that 1936 earthquake.