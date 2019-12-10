Seattle’s park system is a green jewel by design

One is Wild Isle in the City: Tales from Seward Park’s First 100 Years by Paul Talbert. The author is a co-founder of the Friends of Seward Park, a community group that works diligently to steward and improve the park, from removing invasive ivy and restoring a Garry oak prairie once tended by the Duwamish lake people to raising a new Japanese torii, or gate.

Talbert is a passionate advocate, but also a diligent student of the park’s human and natural history. He writes about the big-picture geology that shaped the park, as well as details about the microscopic critters that live there. Working in collaboration with the Friends of Seward Park, which published the book, he spent some eight years creating the definitive and lavishly illustrated history of Seattle most remarkable park.

Seward Park sticks into Lake Washington at the south end of Lake Washington Boulevard, a thumblike projection of land once commonly referred to as Bailey Peninsula after its absentee family owners. In earlier times, when the lake’s water level rose and fell naturally, it was sometimes an island and as such was detached just enough that, between the inconvenience of an island and having nonresident owners, no one logged its old growth. Some 120 acres of that survives in the roughly 300-acre park.

The Seward Park Inn (primarily a concession stand), was the first permanent structure built in the park, in 1927. (Courtesy Puget Sound Regional Archives)

In booming Seattle of the late 19th century, however, a few Seattleites recognized that such forest was rapidly becoming an isolated and precious commodity, especially in a city built largely by the timber industry. In 1892, Edward Schwagerl, the parks superintendent, first suggested the Bailey forest be protected.