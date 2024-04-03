50 years ago, The World’s Fair helped reshape Spokane’s downtown

During Expo ’74, the newly prominent views of the rushing falls were a centerpiece for visitors who felt the spray as they crossed foot bridges over the water.

The fair lasted six months. After it ended the site was transformed into Riverfront Park, a downtown oasis that is the center of many annual Spokane celebrations like the Bloomsday Run 12K, the Hoopfest basketball tournament and the food festival Pig Out in the Park.

Now, as downtown faces new challenges with rising crime and a growing homeless population, residents are taking time to look back at the lasting impact of the fair.

“Expo 50 is an initiative of the city to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a transformative event in Spokane,” said Matt Santangelo, program director for the nine-week celebration that begins May 4.

“This is not a world’s fair,” Santangelo, a former basketball star at Gonzaga, noted. “It’s the anniversary of a world’s fair.”