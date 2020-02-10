Framed: Cambodian wedding stylist keeps culture alive one 'I do' at a time

In a second floor bedroom in Kent, about 10 women crowd around the edges of the room, chatting in Khmer, the official language of Cambodia, and watching a bride primp. The group is dressed in brilliant pinks, greens and purples. The sounds of traditional Khmer instruments fill the air from the living room downstairs. Nary Kuy is right in the middle, kneeling down to pin skirts and adjust gold accessories.

It is Bory Khun and Chhonly Pin’s wedding day, and Kuy is in charge of making sure the bride and groom look like royalty and that the bridal party matches perfectly.