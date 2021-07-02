As pandemic ebbs, Seattle’s Pride gets back to its roots

With most Pride events occurring virtually last weekend, Seattle’s LGBTQ community returned to its roots, celebrating with smaller, purposeful events scattered across the city. Many saw this year’s celebration as a rebirth of the annual celebration, and hope the shift continues in the years ahead.

“The less corporate the better,” said Roswell Valentine, who joined Friday evening’s Trans Pride March. “We are in a position to take Pride and make it radical and queer, and not all Starbucks and Walmart.”

At that march, there was not an Amazon or Alaska Airlines logo in sight as several dozen demonstrators marched through Seattle’s Capitol Hill, chanting, “Trans rights now!,” “Fall of capitalism!” and “House the houseless!”