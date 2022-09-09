ArtSEA: Stolen and scrapped, Seattle’s Arboretum gates are back

“Put your left leg in front of your right,” Arboretum Foundation staff directed. “I need a jean jacket,” Gerry Tsutakawa replied. But replicating the complete 1970s look wasn’t necessary. Seeing him once again standing between the ornamental bronze gates was thrilling enough. Especially since two years ago the gates had disappeared from the park.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

In March 2020, soon after the pandemic “lockdown” was implemented, thieves stole the Memorial Gates one night, leaving only a pair of bolt cutters behind. As a frequent Arboretum walker (even more frequent during those isolated days), I remember the gut punch of seeing the empty posts that had held up the gates for decades. Of course the human toll of the pandemic resonated more loudly, but the pillaging of art added a bleak feeling to an already dark time.

A few days later, the gates — or sections thereof — were discovered. ( The perpetrator had tried to sell the bronze pieces as scrap metal .) One had been fully destroyed, a small section of the other was intact. But “even the salvaged piece was damaged,” Gerry Tsutakawa’s wife Judy told me.

Right away, Tsutakawa had said he’d be willing to recreate his dad’s design, which he himself fabricated back in the 1970s. Now a longtime artist in his own right, he worked for 20 years as an apprentice to his father, who died in 1997. The Arboretum raised $160,000 to fund the restoration project.