Why the Sounders’ Club World Cup appearance is such a big deal

How did Morocco get to host, you may ask?

Well, how does FIFA decide anything? It may be pertinent that Morocco was the runner-up among the competitors to host the 2026 World Cup, which was awarded to a joint bid from Canada, Mexico and the U.S. (By the way, Seattle has been chosen as one of the 16 host cities.) Hosting the Club World Cup could conceivably have been Morocco’s consolation prize.

Now, since Morocco’s best team, Wydad Casablanca, also won the CAF competition, Africa got to choose a second-place entrant, which turned out to be Al Ahly, from Cairo.

Now about the tournament.

This is not the World Cup, which this year included 32 teams divided into eight groups. Instead these seven teams are organized into a somewhat complex single-elimination bracket. In short, the bottom-seeded team will need to win four games to take home the championship, while the two top-seeded teams need to win only two. The Sounders are in the middle, which means they have to win three games to bring the trophy home.

The host nation’s team (or, in this case, its replacement, since Wydad is also the African champion) plays a play-in match against the entrant from the smallest continental organization, Oceania. This year that was Auckland City FC from New Zealand. (Though a semipro team, Auckland City participated in the Club World Cup for a record 10th time. Such is the strength of Oceania in world soccer.)

The Al Ahly vs. Auckland match took place February 1, and is relevant to you, dear reader, because the winner, Al Ahly, will face the Sounders in their first match on Saturday, in Tangier, at 9 a.m. Pacific. (See below for watch party and TV broadcast details.)

(The other two teams at our level of the bracket, AFC champion Wydad and the top Asian team, Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia, play Saturday morning at 6:30, right before the Sounders do.)

If the Sounders win Saturday, they move on to the semifinal against UEFA’s Real Madrid, which, even the most casual soccer fan probably knows, is historically one of the top clubs in the world and will presumably be the Sounders’ toughest opponent ever.

Do we have a chance?

Sure, we have a chance. But, as Jeremiah Oshan of fan blog Sounder at Heart put it, “I don’t know if Real Madrid will be playing all their stars early in the tournament, but their roster is collectively worth nearly $1 billion. … They only have four players on their roster valued at less than the Sounders’ most expensive player.” The Sounders 2023 payroll, by the way, is just over $19 million.

Of course, as Oscar nominees always say, it’s an honor just to be invited. As former Sounders General Manager Garth Lagerwey told Sounder at Heart after the Sounders won the CONCACAF championship on May 4, 2022, earning it a spot in this tournament: “Like, this is what you do it for. It’s ... it’s just amazing. It is. I’d love to be real cool and calm, ‘Ah, it’s no big deal,’ but it’s a big deal.”