PNW hockey teams are backing Pride Nights, despite resistance

From fan discussions to reality

The Seattle Thunderbirds are part of the Western Hockey League (WHL), a junior ice hockey league consisting of teams from cities throughout Western Canada, Washington and Oregon. The league is part of the larger Canadian Hockey League, though teams from four U.S. states take part. The teams comprise of players ages 16 to 20, with a limited number of 15-year-old players. Many of them go on to play in the NHL.

At the start of the current season, Prokop was traded to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Prokop is a Canadian who previously played in the WHL for the Edmonton Oil Kings and Calgary Hitmen. He was drafted by the Nashville Predators, his favorite NHL team, in 2020. As he was under the age of 20, he continued playing in the WHL rather than the NHL's development leagues.

When he came out as gay in 2021 , he became the first player under an NHL contract to do so. And he’s been vocal about the resistance to Pride Nights among NHL players and teams.

“Pride nights and pride jerseys play an important role in promoting respect and inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community, and it’s disheartening to see some teams no longer wearing them or not fully embracing their significance,” Prokop wrote in a statement he posted on Twitter March 20.

Jarred Shelton, a longtime fan who runs TBird Tidbits, a Twitter fan account and fan site, expected the Thunderbirds to organize a Pride Night this season, especially with Prokop on the roster.

Other WHL teams, including the Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks, held Pride Nights. But by January, with no word from the Thunderbirds about whether it would hold a Pride Night, Shelton took note.

That month, in response to a tweet, Shelton wrote, “While I would hesitate to do something just because other teams are doing it … this is a pretty big omission.”

That got Shelton thinking about whether fans should take the initiative and organize a Pride Night. A month later, Shelton tweeted a graphic for a TBirds Fan Pride Night during the March 21 game.

Bower saw the graphic and contacted Shelton about teaming up. Bower had been working on organizing something as well. She had been in contact with Prokop’s agent and staff from the team where she had worked as an intern several years ago.

Prokop’s agent and the team supported the event, allowing Bower to design a rainbow version of the Thunderbirds logo and print shirts that fans could wear during the event.

The collaboration was ideal, Shelton said. Shelton picked the date but was happy to let Bower take care of the details. Both had access to many fans — Shelton had a Twitter following, and Bower ran several Facebook fan groups.

After several weeks of rapid organization, Shelton and Bower experienced more than one kind of win on March 21: The Thunderbirds defeated the Kamloops Blazers. And the success of the Pride Night made Shelton and Bower feel like winners long before the game ended.

“It felt like a very different atmosphere, a real positive one,” Shelton said. “It was a normal game, but it was the environment of seeing people just being comfortable.”

The event generated buzz on social media, with several fans posting photos of themselves in rainbow gear and Pride flags. Several fans thanked Shelton and Bower for organizing the event.

“Seeing these young men support their teammate [Prokop] so wholeheartedly did my soul so much good,” said Michaela Gray, a hockey fan and romance author, on Twitter . “I thought it might make y’all happy, too, considering what’s been going on in the NHL lately.”

Gray’s initial tweet about the event went viral, generating more than 14,000 likes and more than 2,100 retweets.

Bower, who had met Prokop several times, said she and fans also made a gift bag, which consisted of a handmade Thunderbirds Pride shirt, for Prokop. She noticed Prokop taking in the visible symbols of support around the arena while warming up.

“You can tell he appreciated the fan support,” she said.

Prokop was not available to comment on this story. Phoebe Balshin, senior account manager for Dulcedo Sports & Entertainment, provided a written statement: “He was so grateful to the fans for organizing that night and appreciated all the additional support from his teammates in wearing pride tape and promoting the important message.”