Seattle’s new Dykes on Bikes chapter debuts at Pride parade

As those gathered took turns introducing themselves and telling the group why they love to ride, words like freedom, strength, camaraderie and family came up again and again.

Next, they each shared why they wanted to be a patched member of the international club’s newest charter, a long-held desire for many in the room:

“Dykes on Bikes has been a dream of mine since I was 15.”

“When I first saw the Dykes on Bikes, I thought who are these people and how can I be one of them?”

“Motorcycles saved my life.”