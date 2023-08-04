Seattle dancer Price Suddarth shares the art of ballet onscreen

During the pandemic, you really dove into dance film. Was that an interest you had prior?

I had zero interest in dance film. I didn’t understand it. I didn’t like it. It felt like an additive to what we do on stage, and I felt like it was unnecessary.

A good friend of ours, Jenifer Ringer, and her husband ran, at the time, the Colburn [School] in LA. [Their students] were set to perform one of my pieces that my wife and I had staged earlier that year, but it got shut down [due to COVID-19]. She asked if in lieu of that I would be willing to do a film project.

I created something via Zoom with them — they recorded themselves at their homes, and they were in their living rooms and garages during rehearsals, knocking chairs over. It was a mess, but a very fun mess. They had a film editor who put the pieces together.

At the same time, the head of the dance department at the University of Oklahoma reached out to me. They wanted to do a film version of my piece Signature. We worked on that for six weeks, staging it via Zoom. They had an amazing film crew that came in with a crane and drones and all this stuff that I was not expecting, and they made this fantastic piece. That was an incredible experience, and I was like, “OK, there’s definitely more to this.”

You also worked on several dance films with the Kansas City Ballet during the pandemic. How did you bring what you learned to PNB?

I thought of this episodic idea that was sort of an á la carte offering: short, bite-sized pieces that could be appreciated in shorter sections or the whole thing.

I wanted to make nine films for PNB, and each film could be cut down into one of three acts or each film by itself. [This became known as The Intermission Project .] I presented this idea to Peter Boal, PNB’s [artistic] director, and he jumped on it immediately.

That whole idea was: I would choreograph it, I would film it myself, I would edit it myself. I will deliver the package — I just want to explore and experiment.

[After] A lot of YouTube videos, learning how to use my camera, I crossed my fingers and hoped that it would turn out well. It ended up being great.

How does making dance films feel different from making dance?

Getting in there and capturing my choreography with the camera gave me the chance to be a part of the performance, allowing me to put the audience’s eyes where I wanted them. [Dance film is] an immersive experience, as opposed to stage dance, which is a performative experience. I loved being able to direct the audience perspective at the same time as directing the dancers’ movements.

That’s when I started to realize the value of dance film. You really have to be focused on — whether it’s narrative or not — what is the story you’re telling, what is the arc? You’re putting the audience member in the middle of something, what is it and why?

So much goes into these really simple moments in dance film. You have to get the lighting, the setting, the exposure and then you have to edit it in a precise way so that it is inescapable that you feel this thing, whatever it is, which I loved.

It sounds like you’re not scared of embracing new technologies and integrating them with dance.

You have to remember that Sleeping Beauty — powdered wigs, big skirts, tutus, the epitome of classical ballet — was once a cutting-edge work. [It premiered in 1890.] Sleeping Beauty was a rock concert … the epitome of everything new when it happened.

There are people throughout history who have embraced new things in dance, and it’s like, “Oh, wait, this isn’t what we do. This is threatening our way of doing dance.” People thought that about George Balanchine, and people thought that about Bill Forsythe.

Things that are really groundbreaking were unthinkable before they happened. I think as we look at new technologies, new ways of experiencing and enhancing this art form, you can’t be afraid of it.

There is space in dance to continue making new, exciting things that are made for a contemporary audience.

Speaking of new approaches to dances, you recently launched a new dance film company, Jumpkut. Why?

I stewed on it for quite a while, thinking, well, Why would I have a company? Obviously, there’s a great ballet company in Seattle, but there’s also great contemporary companies — Whim W’him, Spectrum. I didn’t want to make a carbon copy of any of those. I wanted to do something different.

Jumpkut is really my opportunity to [pursue] big projects … things that push dance beyond our normal perspective on it to bring it to a contemporary audience. [It’s] creating a space where I can tackle projects that take two, three, even five years to come to fruition.

We’re not changing dance — dance is fine — but presenting it in ways that are exciting and fresh and new.

You’ve been a working artist in Seattle for 14 years. What’s a particular challenge for the local arts scene?

The reasons Seattle has become this tech hub [are] the same reasons we have so many dance and arts things that pop up: because there is a real interest in creating things. It’s culturally just part of the fabric of Seattle. Harnessing [that creative element] for our purposes is the challenge.

By continuing to create things that are beautiful and compelling, and continuing to try and reach people through the spectacle of theater and film, but also through the emotional aspect of what we can do. This can be just as exciting and compelling as a Marvel movie.