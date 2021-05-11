Tribes can hunt on ancestral lands north of U.S. border, Canada says

On April 23, seven of the Supreme Court’s justices affirmed the lower courts’ rulings and answered: Yes. The Sinixt never ceded their lands or their rights, and they persisted through colonization. A decision that would deny rights to Indigenous people “who were forced to move out of Canada would risk perpetuating the historical injustice suffered by Aboriginal peoples at the hands of Europeans," the majority wrote. Two justices dissented, arguing that the Arrow Lakes Band did not fit the definition of “Aboriginal peoples of Canada,” a previously undefined term, and that they had not established “continuity” with pre-European contact practices.

The immediate result is that Arrow Lakes Band tribal members officially have a legal right to hunt their ancestral lands in Canada. It also means that the Canadian courts recognize that the Sinixt people persist, with their Indigenous rights to land, culture and resources intact. Because of Desautel’s case, tribal nations based in what is now the U.S. with historic ties to what is now Canada can seek to have their rights recognized in Canada. Twelve tribal nations and organizations from either side of the border had intervened in the case, which drew international attention. The Arrow Lakes Band is just one of many Indigenous communities bisected and disrupted by a colonial border they were never consulted about.

Throughout court arguments, attorneys representing the Canadian government maintained that the hunt was illegal, calling Desautel a “foreign national.” They insisted that the Sinixt people had “enthusiastically” moved south to take up farming, abandoning their traditional lifeways — practices like hunting, salmon fishing and navigating the Arrow Lakes in sturgeon-nose canoes. During an appeal in the lower courts, attorney Glen Thompson told the judge: “If you say, as [Desautel] does, that aboriginal peoples of Canada can live anywhere, you effectively say that Canada’s borders don’t matter. The sovereignty of Canada gets erased.”