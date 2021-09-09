What’s the best way to practice Indigenous land acknowledgement?

"During COVID, I was sitting in a hammock the first time we had a conversation," Martin says, with McKenna Sweet Dorman, her fellow tribal member and the Snoqualmie Tribe’s assistant director of governmental affairs and special projects. "We were like, 'You know, we just feel like we keep having this conversation over and over.' We just thought maybe we should be putting our time into something that is more comprehensive and can be public."

Together with support from the Snoqualmie Tribe, Martin and Sweet Dorman helped to launch the Snoqualmie Tribe Ancestral Lands Movement, a public awareness campaign aimed at respectfully acknowledging the tribe and its ancestral lands, especially from a recreational perspective.

"It's beautiful, who wouldn't want to hike here?" says Martin. "We understand why that's happening." It's the area's natural beauty that's brought an additional 1 million people to the Puget Sound area since 2000. When the pandemic restrictions were lifted, the lands along the Snoqualmie corridor were some of the first that people pointed their cars toward to escape.

That kind of use has impacted the land in a way that's not so great for the Snoqualmie Tribe, which has been here since time immemorial.

"I grew up hearing about our gathering spots and our hunting spots that were gone very quickly in my childhood," says Sweet Dorman. "The [Snoqualmie] Ridge is actually one of those. My uncles used to hunt there every year — many, many people did from the tribe. It's pushed wildlife out when these developments happen. It's kind of amazing just how quickly that landscape has changed in these lifetimes in just two generations."

These changes disproportionately affect Native people, but your ancestors don't have to be from the area to recognize the negative effects. Anyone who has hiked on local trails will be familiar with the symptoms of overuse: dog waste bags lining the path, social trails weaving through the woods, and summit photos that are as crowded as a Seahawks game.

As many land managers are collectively saying today, we are literally loving our lands to death, and that's especially evident along the Snoqualmie corridor.