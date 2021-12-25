25 Climate actions Cascadia could take in 2022

Read more: This story is a sidebar from "How Cascadia can fight climate change in 2022 — and get back on track," the latest installment of the Getting to Zero: Decarbonizing Cascadia series.

Big picture

1. Governments can treat climate change as a crisis by staffing up and accelerating rulemaking to implement new laws and policies as soon as possible, as with Washington’s speedy 18-month rollout of its carbon cap-and-trade program.

2. Agencies and utilities can factor the cost of climate inaction into all regulatory and investment decisions by adding a social cost of carbon for any resulting carbon emissions. For long-term planning in British Columbia, they can add a higher cost: the CA$170 a ton fee for carbon emissions anticipated in 2030.

3. Governments can acknowledge, through executive orders, resolutions or new statutes, that climate change threatens constitutionally protected rights to life, liberty, property and equality, bolstering efforts by environmental litigants to hold industries and governments accountable for carbon pollution.

4. Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality can set the state's 2030 carbon cap at 50% of 1990 emissions, matching the scale and pace of reductions that climate scientists advise. Oregon's overall goal is to cut emissions 45% from 1990 levels by 2035.

5. British Columbia’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy can include emissions from all power consumption — including imports — in its 2022 greenhouse gas inventory.

6. Washington’s Legislature can repass provisions vetoed by Gov. Jay Inslee this year that would require enhanced consultation with tribes for energy projects on their traditional territories, recognizing the disproportionate harm they continue to suffer from hydropower dams and other energy developments.



Renewable energy

7. Utility regulators can require the inclusion of cost-effective solar energy installations on flat commercial rooftops, over parking lots and along highways in utility investment plans.

8. Government siting bodies and public lands agencies can fast-track evaluation of new and expanded transmission lines to tap more low-cost, high-reliability wind power from Rocky Mountain states and Alberta.

9. Government leaders, utilities and regulators can help Western power grid operation by pushing to complete multistate negotiations for an opt-in market for day-ahead power trading, organized by California’s transmission operator, as well as an enhanced backup power-sharing system organized by the Northwest Power Pool, a voluntary association of utilities.

10. Utilities commissions can require blending of hydrogen into natural gas pipelines — as European gas utilities do — to ease delivery of zero-carbon hydrogen fuel made with renewable electricity to industries and heavy vehicles.

11. Utilities commissions in Washington and Oregon can require gas distributors to cut natural gas use by increasing use of methane captured from rotting vegetation, animal waste and landfills. Capturing and burning methane slashes by 80 times the warming it can cause over the first 20 years after its release into Earth's atmosphere. British Columbia requires gas firms to deliver 15% renewable fuel by 2030.