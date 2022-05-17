Air quality impacts of PNW wildfires reach as far as New York

“It's really adding to current research that's showing that Pacific Northwest fires are becoming more important for air quality in North America,” Buchholz said.

Buchholz and her team used satellite imagery to track carbon monoxide, a common compound released during wildfires. Using those readings alongside other pollution measures, the researchers determined that pollutants from wildfires were originating in the Northwest and traveling all across North America.

These new readings show a never-before-seen peak in pollution in August, which Buchholz says may point to a reversal of recent gains in air quality.

Humans have been reducing carbon monoxide emitted from other sources, like the tailpipes of cars, Buchholz said. On a global scale, the yearly trend of emissions is on the decline.

“Everywhere else in the world in August, [carbon monoxide] is generally going down,” Buchholz said. “But the Pacific Northwest’s trend is increasing.”

Before 2012, research showed the region’s atmosphere was self-regulating and would show a typical dip in pollutants at the end of the summer. But the new August peak in carbon monoxide reflects the region’s burning season, and the timeframe highlighted by the study — 2012 to 2018 — coincides with when wildfires in the Northwest started becoming more intense.

While Buchholz agreed that more research needs to be done to properly assess the health impacts of a new peak in air pollution, a pilot study by researchers from the same center showed that Colorado may already be among the afflicted.

The study showed Colorado had a significant increase in respiratory death rates in August during the same six-year period, which correlates to increasing forest fires in the Pacific Northwest — and not in Colorado.