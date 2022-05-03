How climate change stresses sewer systems in King County

Last year alone, the Puget Sound recorded 220 such spills. On average, these spills collectively dump about 93 million gallons of chemical discharge a year — straight into Puget Sound and its surrounding water bodies.

Utility officials are working to change that, said Marie Fiore, a spokesperson with King County’s Wastewater Treatment Division.

“Combined sewage outflow is never a willful violation,” Fiore said. “The system just gets overwhelmed because it wasn’t built for this weather. It was designed 50 to 60 years ago.”

According to a 2017 study by Seattle Public Utilities, what used to be once-in-a-century storms are now expected to happen every 25 years. Sewer infrastructure is expanding to keep up.

Construction has already begun on the Ship Canal Water Quality Project, a $570 million wastewater management collaboration between the Seattle and King County governments.

Project executive Keith Ward said the project targets six problematic outfall pipes along the Ship Canal and expects to reduce the number of toxic spills from those pipes to just six per year.

“The water bodies we care about — our Lake Union, the Ship Canal and Salmon Bay — those are what we’re really protecting,” Ward said.

Failure to protect those water bodies can be costly — especially when you’re working on a deadline.

After the county and Seattle saw a number of violations of the Clean Water Act in the mid-2000s, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice sought settlements from them. In 2013, the city and the county entered into separate consent decrees with the state Department of Ecology and the EPA, agreeing to reduce such spills to one overflow per outfall pipe per year by 2030.

As a part of the agreement, King County has paid $310,500 in fines since 2013 for wastewater discharge that exceeded the pollution limits outlined in its permits.

Now, Seattle and King County officials are under mounting pressure to clean up their act with projects like Ship Canal — but these projects have had to get bigger to withstand their toughest challenge yet: climate change.