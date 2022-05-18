Washington wants to plug in to the next thing in fuel: hydrogen

Ivory said the majority of potential future contracts for the PUD’s hydrogen fuel will likely include the steel and ammonia industries. The plant is currently designed to produce two tons of hydrogen a day. The PUD recently bought an extra 90 acres next to the plant’s 40-acre site to prepare for future expansion if needed. “We don’t have any contracts in place, but we have a lot of interest,” he said.

Some of the PUD’s hydrogen is intended for hydrogen-fueled vehicles, Ivory added.

Right now, Washington is in a “chicken-or-egg” situation with hydrogen-fueled vehicles. Hydrogen cars need fueling stations to justify their purchases, and the fueling stations need hydrogen vehicles to justify their installation. There are no known hydrogen-fueled cars in the state, and there only two Washington hydrogen-fueling stations — in Chehalis and East Wenatchee — in the works.

Last year, Washington’s Legislature passed a bill to set up an eight-year pilot program in which the 6.8% sales tax on cars will be cut in half for the first 650 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles sold in the state. Current prices for the cars range from $34,000 to $58,000, according to manufacturers’ figures. After eight years, the exemption would be reevaluated. Sales tax reductions would apply only to new vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Port of Seattle is studying if and how it could do the same thing as the Douglas County PUD, since the port wants to trim its carbon footprint and be a player in the fledgling hydrogen supply economy, said Ryan Calkins, president of the port’s board of commissioners.

There is some urgency for the port to get into this field, as medium and heavy trucks, plus ships, are likely to switch to hydrogen fuels. “We really need to build this soon,” Calkins said.

For example, a handful of hydrogen-fueled ships, mostly ferries, are now in use in northern Europe and Japan. Calkins believes the shipping industry, which accounts for 3% of greenhouse gas, could gradually expand more into using hydrogen as a fuel, which would mean those vessels will use ports where hydrogen is stored.

The Port of Seattle and some partners are conducting two studies on whether it should get into this business and how, where to locate facilities, costs, potential customers and storage. The federal government has provided $2.12 million to the port for this research. The port is one year into a two-year study with partners Seattle City Light, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the Sandia National Laboratory.

The second two-year study, by the port and Seattle City Light, is expected to begin soon. It will look at hydrogen storage issues and safety risks. The port does not have any master budgets, timetables or other plans mapped out for possible hydrogen facilities. “We don’t have a specific plan nor timeline. This is really just the first step,” said David Fujimoto, senior environmental program manager at the port.

Something to remember: Hydrogen can explode and it is highly flammable.

The poster boy for the dangers of hydrogen is the Hindenburg, the German zeppelin with a hydrogen cell that exploded in New Jersey in 1937, killing 36 people in a fiery crash.

At least 15 hydrogen explosions have occurred since 1999, including eight in the United States. The most recent American hydrogen explosions occurred in 2020 at fuel production plants in Texas and North Carolina, with the causes still under investigation. The latest fatal hydrogen accident in the United States took place with four workers killed in a Wisconsin industrial plant in 2019.

Safety issues at the Port of Seattle and East Wenatchee will be analyzed, officials at both projects agreed.

Ivory noted: “You’ve got to make sure the whole plant and the people in the plant are safe.”