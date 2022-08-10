Rainier's largest glacier is melting. Here's what that means downstream

Emmons gets the least amount of sun compared to Mount Rainier’s other 24 major glaciers. However, its growth is largely attributed to insulation from a 1963 rockfall from Little Tahoma Peak — a craggy, snowy wedge that rises 2,000 feet above Emmons.

While layers of that rocky debris can protect the glacier from the sun, thin spots in its covering can also heat up the ice and accelerate melting. As a result, Emmons is retreating more quickly in the middle than its sides, leaving a horseshoe shape in its wake. As it steepens like a canyon, some areas are losing the rocks shading their ice from the sun. One lower section of the glacier shrunk by nearly 300 feet within just four years of shedding its rock cover.

More management adaptation may be needed to handle meltwater and the chunky sediment that comes with potential glacial outbursts, Curran said. As a possible solution, she is working with the United States Geological Survey to establish an early warning system that will notify dam managers and give them some time to adjust gates and valves to better control the fast-paced flood coming toward them.

“We want to make sure it doesn’t rip up the whole dam as it goes through so that we aren’t putting anyone at risk downstream,” Curran said.

Curran said her engineering team is modeling the potential hazards, because their existing data doesn’t give them a full picture of what would happen during an outburst flood.

Based on observations from the 1980 Mount Saint Helens eruption, Curran said the dam would likely reduce damage from an extreme flood and keep residents who live downstream safe. While an outburst flood in India in 2021 caused a dam failure and killed people, that level of danger is not a factor here, according to Curran.

Flooding is just one risk from melting glaciers like Emmons. When an outburst happens, the glacier loses water that can’t be quickly replenished by snow or rain, and suddenly flooding is no longer the top concern. Water shortages are then the focus after an outburst because the waterways fed by the glacier’s melt no longer receive the same dependable and sizable summer melt off.