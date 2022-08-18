With virtual fencing, ranchers can herd cows from a computer

Barbed wire fences and electric fences have been around for decades, serving as perimeter barriers, as well as internal barricades. In the western U.S. alone, there are more than 1 million kilometers or about 62,000 miles of fences (not including urban and suburban property fences).

But these fences can ensnare and kill wildlife, as well as block them from migrating from their summer to winter range or through calving and fawning areas, explained Kehne.

“If we're not careful, we can start isolating populations of species,” he said. “And that's not good for genetics. And when you don't have good genetics, eventually species start to decline.”

Being able to adjust fences with a few clicks on a computer can also make it easier for ranchers to keep cattle out of more sensitive areas, such as streams and breeding grounds, said Kehne. They can also put inclusionary virtual fences around areas that need to be grazed more heavily because they’re infested with invasive species, such as cheatgrass, or to create a firebreak.

Installing a virtual fence on the southern Okanogan County property was especially significant.

The land was part of the traditional territory of the Okanagan Tribe and a section of the Colville Tribes’ original reservation (removed in the late 1800s following the discovery of gold). In October, with the help of Conservation Northwest, it was part of a piece of land returned to the Colville Tribes and today is leased by the Wilsons.

Lynx, wolverine, wolves and grizzly bears use this area as a passageway between the Cascade mountain range and the Rocky Mountains, making removing barriers especially vital.

Andy Joseph Jr., chair of the Colville Business Council, said another key reason Colville Tribes officials decided to approve the project was the additional protection it could give to creeks, rivers and fisheries.

“Having things like this protecting those drainages would allow better places for the fish to spawn,” he said. “Sometimes cattle feces chemically warm up the water hotter than it needs to and could contaminate the spawning ground. So I really believe it's important that we do things like this to protect the water as well.”

Vence’s collars are leased to ranchers for $35 per year, according to Wisniewski. Each tower costs a one-time fee of about $12,000. The Wilsons’ ranch includes about 8,000 acres covered by a virtual fence through two towers. Mike Wilson estimated that to fence just one of their 2,800-acre pastures using a physical fence would cost as much as $140,000.