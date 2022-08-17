What the Nooksack River's climate tailspin means for people and fish

“From different meetings with the tribes, we learned how fish could benefit from the farmland. While we don’t have hatchery habitat — they’re not laying eggs down here in the lower valley — we do have rearing capacity. And that’s important too,” Appel said.

So, Appel opted for a fish-friendly floodgate — one that provides fish with safe passages and rearing habitat, along with protection during floods. The new floodgates also help drain floodwaters off the farmland faster.

With the new floodgate, Appel was one of the first farmers to participate in the Floodplain Integrated Planning project. Created in 2017, it is working on implementing lasting solutions throughout the floodplain that integrate the needs of salmon while reducing flood risk in the county and building climate resilience in anticipation of worsening disasters.

The Appel Farms floodgate is regarded as “a champion project,” highlighting the collaborative nature of Floodplain Integrated Planning and inspiring more farmers to get involved with the initiative. “Now, we’ve done multiple other floodgate projects like that which balance the needs of fish, farms and flood risk reduction,” Johnson said.

Ultimately, the goal of Floodplain Integrated Planning is to revamp the county’s 1999 Comprehensive Flood Hazard Management Plan, the region’s roadmap for reducing flood risk. “The 1999 plan was very siloed on flood risk reduction,” Johnson said. The updated plan will take a more holistic approach, looking at the watershed as a whole, and aiming to ensure that all the needs within the floodplain are met.

“That means for fish, we’re looking at how to restore habitat and keep salmon populations healthy. For people in the floodplain, we’re working on reducing flood risk and getting them out of harm’s way. For the farms, we’re looking at how we use the floodplain to ensure that we maintain sustainable agriculture in the community,” said Johnson.

There is no timeline to complete this updated plan — it may take at least five years or more to complete. Then it will remain a living document, evolving with new research and adapting to future climate needs.

In the meantime, the Floodplain Integrated Planning team is making headway on projects that have strong support from the tribes and other stakeholders. These smaller, ongoing projects show progress on the ground and help inform future, long-term planning goals. They are also practical.

The Nooksack River and surrounding watershed is an extremely complex system, one that human activity has significantly changed over time. Levees, or earthen ridges constructed along rivers, were built alongside it. The channel was straightened, and forests were cleared. Farmlands spread across the land, and cities rose right alongside the river. Each change affected the river, how and where it floods, and its ecology.

Restoring the entire watershed right away would not be feasible. “So we do it one bite at a time, asking what can we do that would benefit this area for the next 100 years?” Appel said. “We build more trust with each project that we do, and for now, we are working our way through it, like a jigsaw puzzle, one piece at a time.”