Hanford considers a quicker way to clean up radioactive waste

The July 2022 GAO report presented the following estimates:

* Hanford’s glassification budget for 2022 is $861 million. The estimated need for 2023 is $2.1 billion. This will increase to $3.7 billion in 2029. The DOE predicted in 2019 that this big glassification budget hike would be needed.

* Hanford will need to spend $28 billion to go full-tilt on a second low-activity-waste plant and high-level-waste glassification through 2032. Grouting an extra 25 million gallons in tank waste should cost $12 billion from 2023 to 2032. However, the GAO report does not take into account that Hanford is not at all prepared to begin grouting in 2023.

The GAO report does not mention how long grouting would have to continue beyond 2032.

Also in its December 2020 report to Congress, the DOE said up to 80% of Hanford’s tank waste could be converted into cement-like grout — skipping the whole glassification process. Grouting that much waste could save $73 billion to $210 billion over an unspecified period of time, the report said. The DOE’s report does not say how the $210 billion savings estimate was calculated. The department has not publically mapped out budgets or schedules for setting up a grouting system, and the technology is not nailed down.

Retired Tri-City Industrial Development Council Hanford leader Gary Peterson and Reeploeg argue that glassification’s costs and timelines have grown so much that grouting is needed to bring the entire project within a manageable budget. Reeploeg said: “Budget realities are significant factors. What keeps me up at night is the long-term costs.”

Gerry Pollet, executive director of the watchdog organization Heart of America Northwest and a state legislator from Seattle; other state officials; Reeploeg; and Peterson all noted that all 177 of Hanford’s underground tanks have exceeded their designed lifespans. Twenty-eight of the 177 tanks are double-shelled, meaning they are safer and less likely to leak, but so far, one of them has.

This leads to another budget pressure.

Northwest interests want the DOE to build new double-shell tanks. It would take seven years and $1.5 billion to build four million-gallon double-shell tanks, the GAO reported. However, the DOE contends it can start glassifying wastes at a fast-enough rate to avoid the necessity of building more double-shell tanks.

Meanwhile, the two waste-and-glass melters in the first low-activity-waste plant are expected to last five years, according to the DOE. Then it will take several months of remote-control work to replace a burned-out melter. This adds pressure to stick to the agreed-on legal timetables.

TRIDEC’s Peterson, Reeploeg and Pollet all noted that glassification will require massive amounts of water to be added to the wastes, which will lead to significant volumes of extra secondary wastes to be processed outside of the melters. That extra waste likely will have to be treated separately and buried at Hanford. A 2020 DOE report on this subject looked at several glassification scenarios, and estimated the additional water might increase the volumes handled in the first low-activity-waste plant by 15 percent to 600 percent, depending on the technical circumstances.

“It’s this dirty little secret. Put one gallon of [radioactive waste] into the vit plant and get [several] gallons of extra wastes,” Pollet said. Vitrification is the technical name for glassifying tank wastes, and Hanford’s complex is commonly called “the vit plant.”

The main problem for the state ecology department, Heart of America and Hanford Challenge is that grouting low-activity radioactive wastes has not been studied substantially as a way to deal with Hanford’s wastes. The DOE has noted, however, that it has used grout to deal with radioactive wastes in underground tanks at its Savannah River, S.C., site. The basic science and engineering has been around for decades, said Matt Rasmussen, a grouting expert with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

But Suzanne Dahl, the state’s tank-waste treatment manager, along with Peterson and Pollet, has noted that Savannah River’s radioactive tank wastes have a much simpler radiological and chemical composition than Hanford’s. The waste at Hanford contains at least 100 chemical and radioactive substances, meaning numerous chemical engineering factors need to be studied.

Bowen said the GAO reports that support grouting lack details and indicate the faster schedules and cheaper budgets are possibilities, not guarantees. “When [a report] says ‘maybe, could, probably,’ that means more analysis is needed,” Bowen said.

The National Academy of Sciences is studying this issue, but has issued no reports beyond saying this matter needs to be analyzed in depth.

“At this point, we haven’t seen a magic form of grout, but they are working on it,“ Dahl said.

The bottom line for the state ecology department is that any grouted tank wastes — even if shipped elsewhere — must be as effective as glassification in preventing radioactive substances from escaping.

An experimental grouting project is now underway at Hanford. A company called Perma-Fix is experimenting with mixing low-activity tank wastes with grout to be shipped to an existing Texas low-level radioactive-waste dump site.

So far Perma-Fix has done one test run, in 2017, with three gallons of tank waste, successfully trucking that small sample to a mixed-waste dump in Texas. The second test run, involving 2,000 gallons, is on hold pending completion of the secret talks between the DOE and the state Ecology Department. Meanwhile, the state would want multiple bidders for any grouting contract, if it agrees to that scenario.

The DOE’s December 2020 report to Congress says that 80 percent of Hanford’s tank wastes could be grouted, but that figure includes reclassifying a significant amount of Hanford’s high-level wastes (10 percent, or 5 to 6 million gallons) to low-activity wastes.

The state ecology department is dead-set against such a reclassification. Reclassifying a significant amount of high-level waste as low-activity waste is key to reaching 80%, the report said.

In a 2021 letter, Washington’s ecology department and attorney general’s office wrote: “We believe this … lays the groundwork for the [DOE] department to abandon significant amounts of radioactive waste in Washington state precipitously close to the Columbia River.”

In emails to Crosscut, DOE’s Richland office said reclassifying high-level wastes is not being considered.

However, Hanford Challenge’s Peterson believes the temptation to reclassify high-level wastes won’t go away if grouting remains on the table. He noted the 2020 DOE report to Congress said 80 percent of Hanford’s 56 million gallons of radioactive wastes can be grouted if some of the high-level wastes are reclassified. “What’s to stop DOE from grouting everything?” Peterson said.

A key difference between grouted tank waste and glassified waste is where it will end up.

Glassified low-activity tank wastes are destined to be buried at Hanford. However, the state is insistent that any grouted low-activity wastes be shipped offsite for burial — adding the caveat that any such wastes must be as secure from breaking down as glassified wastes. Washington does not want the less-secure tank wastes to break down in another state, Dahl said.

The only two spots in the United States capable of handling grouted tank wastes from Hanford are an EnviroCare site in Clive, Utah, and a Waste Control Specialists site in Andrews County, Texas. These sites are not over aquifers, while Hanford is on top of a huge aquifer leading to the Columbia River. The possibility of grout being unable to contain radioactive substances for as long as glass does has made the state leery about storing grout for thousands of years above an aquifer.

Beyond the three gallons of grouted wastes shipped to Texas in 2017, DOE has not approached Texas and Utah about accepting grouted Hanford wastes, said spokespeople for the two states’ environmental departments. Any Hanford wastes shipped to Utah or Texas would have to meet those state’s safety regulations.

Meanwhile, more budget pressures have recently mounted at the DOE — which could affect the three-year-old secret talks with the state and into any decisions on grouting.

On Aug. 22, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown sent a letter to President Joe Biden to request massive annual budget increases for Hanford’s cleanup. Co-signers include TRIDEC, Hanford Communities Hanford Challenge, and other environmental and Tri-Cities interests.

The letter addressed most Hanford cleanup issues, including dealing with the tank wastes. Other cleanup matters include decontaminating huge buildings, cleaning up contaminated groundwater, and dealing with many types of containers of other radioactive wastes.

DOE estimates that $300 billion to $640 billion will be needed to finish all of Hanford’s environmental cleanup by 2078. That translates to annual budgets of $5.4 billion at the low end of the estimate to $11 billion at the high end, according to DOE's 2022 Hanford LIfecycle Scope, Schedule and Cost Report. Again, this year’s overall cleanup budget is $2.6 billion.

"Importantly, this large volume of tank waste presents one of the most significant long-term risks at Hanford, and tank waste treatment is the largest cost driver for the entire cleanup effort," the letter said.

In an August visit to the Tri-Cities, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the results of the unresolved secret talks will determine how much extra money DOE will request for Hanford.

“If we want to get this project done by the end of the century, we need funding at the level we are asking for,” Bowen said.