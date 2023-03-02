Seattle has a Green Lake-sized hole in its tree canopy, study shows

Trees make cities and their residents healthier and more resilient in a warming world. From reducing stormwater runoff to capturing carbon and cooling the air beneath them, trees and their canopies offer environmental benefits while making neighborhoods more beautiful places for people and animals to live.

Not only did the city not expand trees rapidly enough between 2016 and 2021 to increase its canopy, it lost canopy in that time, especially in its least forested places, according to a report released this week.

“We are slowly losing ground … [and] canopy loss is not happening equitably,” the report authors write in a sobering section on the key findings from the study, published Feb. 28 and meant to inform future management strategies.

The assessment was produced by the city’s Office of Sustainability and Environment using information from the University of Vermont’s Spatial Analysis Lab. Researchers combined LiDAR remote sensing and satellite imagery to evaluate the city’s canopy, measured as “the layer of tree leaves, branches and stems that cover an area when viewed from above.” They analyzed the imagery to see where trees are and in what number and size, and discovered that the city area covered by tree canopy fell a net 255 acres — an area roughly the size of Green Lake.

There have been gains, as existing trees have grown and people have planted thousands of trees in recent years. But while the research found 1,534 newly recognizable acres of canopy, 1,790 acres were lost. That equals a .5% reduction in the amount of city land covered by canopy, from 28.6% coverage in 2016 to 28.1% in 2021, or a relative loss of 1.7% of the total canopy.