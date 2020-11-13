The vicious attack has left the community reeling. A protest planned for Saturday in Mount Vernon, just south of Burlington, was canceled last minute due to the spike in coronavirus cases. But community members say they intend to press on and don’t understand why the Skagit County prosecutor, Rich Weyrich, has refused to consider hate crime charges or answer questions. Two other protests were held earlier this year.

“Anyone who looked at what happened would see it for what it is,” said Joel Salgado’s father, Lorenzo Linares, in a recent interview in Spanish.

Julio Reyes, one of the main organizers of the protests, said he worries about other Latinos in the region.

“What example is this going to give the community? They’re not protecting us,” he said.

According to the FBI, Washington state has one of the highest number of hate crimes in the country. In 2018, there were 506 in the state, with race and ethnicity being the most common motivating factor. Only New York, California and New Jersey had more.

Meanwhile, a group of advocates, lawmakers and law enforcement officials is attempting to strengthen Washington state’s hate crime law to provide prosecutors additional tools to hold offenders accountable by considering bias in situations like this.

In a recent interview in Spanish, Rocio Linares, Salgado’s mother, explained that back in March, her son, a 17-year-old high school student at the time, had been pestering her for permission to meet up with friends. She and her husband, who are both originally from Mexico and have lived in the States for years, warned him it was too late to go out.

But Salgado borrowed his sister’s car at about 10 p.m. and went to the home of Trevor McCabe.

According to a Skagit County Sheriff investigation, Salgado and McCabe were “kinda friends” and would hang out from time to time. That night, however, Salgado was there to pick up alcohol. And unbeknownst to Salgado, McCabe was waiting, as he put it, to “beat his ass,” according to the sheriff’s report.

Video of the attack uploaded to the social media platform Snapchat shows Salgado seizing on the floor while being kicked and taunted with racial slurs. A homophobic slur is written on his forehead with black marker.

Even as Salgado lies on the floor, unresponsive, a man continues to lash out at him, smashing Salgado’s phone and threatening to take his shoes, wallet and chains. The man pours water from a dog bowl on him. At one point, the attacker can be seen holding a loaded shotgun.

A few hours later, Salgado would be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center — fighting for his life.