To Jones, things feel different in the virtual COVID-19 world. The education and systems consultant can create the space when her work takes place on Zoom.

She is spared observations about her appearance. And, of course, no one can touch her hair, an action many Black women view as a microaggression ー defined by Merriam-Webster as an action or a comment “that subtly and often unconsciously or unintentionally expresses a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group.”

A Gallup Panel survey in 2020 found that Black adults were more likely than Asian, Hispanic or white adults to report experiencing different types of microaggressions, like how often an individual was treated with less respect than others or received worse service in stores or restaurants. In light of “the Great Resignation” ー a phenomenon that refers to droves of Americans leaving their jobs ー the Society for Human Resource Management, or SHRM, in September reported who was more likely to say they were looking for new employment: This included younger workers, as well as Black and Hispanic people.

"This means our inclusion efforts are not as effective as we thought," said Alex Alonso, chief knowledge officer with SHRM, in an article published by the organization.

Some, like Jones, got a reprieve from microagressions during the pandemic, while others found little difference in how frequently they experienced them or felt they actually intensified.

It might be more comfortable for Jones to work from home, but she feels a duty to meet people face to face. She believes part of the reason why microaggressions exist and why people struggle to discuss topics like race, gender and sexual orientation is because these subjects are not openly discussed.

Still, the slights can be exhausting.

“You always have to kind of have a little bit of your armor on,” she said.