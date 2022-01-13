WA troopers still more likely to pull over Native American drivers

“The numbers have improved over the years,” said Chris Loftis, a State Patrol spokesman. “But the improvement has been modest in that particular situation, and modest isn’t good enough.”

In a news release announcing the study, WSU said researchers didn’t find “intentional, agency-level racial bias.” Statewide, they found no evidence that members of Black, Indigenous, Latino and other communities of color were being stopped at a rate higher than their populations and noted “minimal” differences between day and night stops, the latter a more widely recognized metric for determining bias. But WSU’s analysis of more than 7 million State Patrol interactions with the public from 2015 to 2019 found that state troopers stop Black drivers at a rate disproportionate to the Black population in King and Pierce counties, and found a similar disparity for Latino drivers in Benton County.

Christina Sanders, the director of WSU’s division of governmental studies and services and one of the researchers involved, said that “disproportionality” warrants additional study.

“Disproportionality doesn’t make it biased,” Sanders said. “We’re working with the patrol to figure out who to talk to next, what kind of data to look at next, what is going on in places we have seen disproportionality.”

David B. Owens, a University of Washington law professor who worked with similar police data in Houston, cautioned against drawing conclusions about the presence or lack of intentional bias or discrimination from a statistical analysis. He said the disparities in stop-and-search rates “support a strong inference of biased policing.” It’s not evidence police are consciously targeting certain races, Owens said, but it suggests that race is playing a role — consciously or unconsciously — in the decision to stop and search.

InvestigateWest is a Seattle-based nonprofit newsroom producing journalism for the common good. Learn more and sign up to receive alerts about future stories at http://www.invw.org/newsletters/.

“For there to be some assumed criminality of particular communities does not require an individual officer themselves to be racist,” Owens said. “This is part of the fabric that is woven into police training. This is part of the fabric that is woven into our laws.”