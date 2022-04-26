This King County initiative wants to prevent further gentrification

All but one King County Council member voted in March for the Equitable Development Initiative, designed to curb the displacement of vulnerable communities. A letter signed by dozens of organizations backing the initiative indicated funds could go toward several key areas, including affordable housing, cultural facilities and space for small businesses. The ultimate goal is to counteract residential, cultural and commercial displacement. The initiative will rely on input from a planning workgroup made up of appointed community members, who will be compensated for their involvement.

A similar program in Seattle touts a lengthy list of projects, including the creation of a permanent birth center for people of color, as well as a mixed-use project with affordable housing, a health clinic and more for Indigenous people experiencing homelessness. In 2022, the initiative made funding available for projects , including up to $2 million for capital costs and up to $75,000 for capacity building.

“It was just very evident that we needed to broaden the Seattle EDI [Equitable Development Initiative] model to be countywide,” said Yordanos Teferi, executive director of the Multicultural Community Coalition which, along with dozens of other organizations, led the push for the program.

The initiative passed as several areas in King County 一 including Kent, Burien and Tukwila 一 face a high risk of displacement, according to a map from the Puget Sound Regional Council.

Displacement is also an issue for the county’s racially-diverse unincorporated areas, like North Highline and Skyway-West Hill, where median incomes are lower, but annual rents have increased at a faster rate than in the county overall. In the motion for the initiative, council members cited the loss since 2012 of 112,000 housing units that people earning 80% and below of the area median income could afford.