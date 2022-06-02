Working with a doula can be life-changing for mothers of color

Helping families of color

Doulas offer support during labor, but their impact on families doesn’t end at the hospital.

“Doulas are known for helping to improve birth outcomes because they often just help someone navigate that birthing process,” Perera said.

In 2020, Indigenous women in Washington were more likely than any other race to give birth early, while Black women were more likely to deliver babies at a low birth weight, according to the Washington state Department of Health. Families working with Open Arms have been less likely to deliver underweight babies, have labor interventions and give birth prematurely, according to Perera.

The organization’s birth doula services program includes an intake process in which the nonprofit asks clients if they have preferred identities (religious or cultural, for example) that they hope to have in common with their doula. Participants get three prenatal visits to talk about expectations and comfort measures; support during labor, like massages and emotional care; and three postnatal visits to help families adjust to life with a baby.

Open Arms also runs a community-based outreach program for people who identify as Black, Indigenous, Latinx and Somali. Through this program, families can stay connected with a doula until their child turns 2.

People within 200% of the federal poverty level can access the services of the organization, which means a family of four making $53,000 or less would be eligible, according to federal guidelines for 2021.