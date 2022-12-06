A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples

Concerned that the state might later repeal the law, Emily and Sarah contacted Yu – who’d previously helped them with the adoption of their daughter – about getting married as soon as possible.

“She emailed us back and said, how about midnight that first day?” Sarah said.

Late at night in the courthouse, Yu took them into her chambers and prepared them for what was to come. Sarah says Yu told them: “There's a lot of press here. You're going to hear a lot of noise. But we're just going to make it a joy for you guys.”

Amid the click of camera shutters, it was a jubilant day.

“It was magical,” remembered Yu, who became the first LGBTQ+ person to serve on the Washington State Supreme Court in 2014. “I was so surprised at the level of sentimentality in each of the couples. It meant so much that they could officially marry one another, in a courtroom, with a judge. It touched me so deeply.”

While someone held the Cofers’ 9-month-old daughter, Yu married Emily and Sarah (who’d had a private wedding ceremony in Hawaii two years prior), making them one of the first queer couples legally married in the state.