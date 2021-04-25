Reclaiming land by growing Native foods

Years of knowledge, disrupted

For centuries, the very land in the Pacific Northwest was formed by human touch. Native people throughout the region carefully cared for and cultivated it, maintaining it through Indigenous practices of forest management like controlled burning.

The land changed after settlers arrived. Settlers forced many Native communities to leave their ancestral territories or stop these practices altogether, disrupting millennia of care. Morgan says she’s seen the impact of this separation generations later.

“We have lost access to many of our traditional foods,” she says. “We’re not able to utilize the land in the ways that we have done traditionally.”

Threats to this relationship are still abundant. While some native plants aren’t yet popular in grocery stores, others have been the subjects of mainstream fascination — at times, to their detriment.

Libby Nelson, a senior environmental policy analyst with the Tulalip Tribes, cites the cascara plant as an early example of this. Settlers learned that Native peoples in the Pacific Northwest traditionally used the plant for medicinal purposes. By the late 1800s, pharmaceutical companies sought out the plant for their own products — eventually causing widespread damage to cascara populations through overharvesting.

“There have been other plants that were hammered once there was a pharmaceutical interest,” she says. “[Tribes] have felt like talking about some of the plants, in the past, [has] led to them being desecrated in some areas.”

Ryan Miller, who works in the Tulalip Tribes’ treaty department, says the tribe has worked to preserve mountain huckleberries from a similar fate. The berry, long a cultural staple for members of the tribe, has grown in popularity. He says the tribe has noticed more commercial wild harvesters interested in the berries, as well as growing regional populations in the areas where they grow. The tribe has studied these huckleberries in recent years, concerned what that might mean for tribal gatherers.

“So you combine that with pressures from increased populations and recreation on public land … and I think that is a recipe for problems,” Miller says. “That has made this a bit more of an urgent issue.”

For the Tulalip and other tribes in Washington with treaty rights, the right to gather on their ancestral lands is a legal protection many tribes fought to include in their treaties alongside the rights to fish and hunt. It’s also another example of the long-held importance tribes have placed in the cultivation of their lands, Miller adds.

“The reality is that tribal people have been actively managing the forest in the Puget Sound for 15,000 years,” he says. “Every species and landscape and ecosystem that exists here today exists the way it does because of tribal management of those important resources.”

The Tulalip have collaborated with the U.S. Forest Service in recent years to co-manage portions of their ancestral land. One example is the Huckleberry Enhancement Project , a 1,280-acre parcel in the Skykomish watershed that lies within Tulalip ancestral lands in an area where huckleberry bushes are abundant. Members of the tribe are encouraged to harvest in the area, and the tribe leads a youth camp where younger members can learn about traditional management practices while caring for the huckleberry bushes in the area.

“They’re able to go to this place and participate in that management,” Miller says. “We’re trying to, in that way, continue that traditional education to those kids about these management practices.”

Since the project’s inception, the tribe has reintroduced traditional practices to care for the huckleberry bushes in the area, many of which boil down to keeping the area clear for the huckleberries, which thrive in open spaces. This is what the tribe did traditionally, Miller says, usually keeping areas clear of encroaching conifers that would shade the plants out and by conducting controlled burns to make space for them.

Joe Neal, a forest service ranger for the Skykomish District who has worked with the Tulalip in this area, says that these practices are still new for the Forest Service, especially in Western Washington. They’ve started to conduct controlled burns of conifer trees in recent years, but it’s taken time to untangle Western notions of what management should look like: “It’s an educational process as we try to educate our fire managers that it’s all right to do [controlled burns]. It was something that the Indigenous people did forever.”

At least now, Miller says, they’re having these conversations. And with them, he’s seen a change.

“There’s starting to be more of a shift in Western science to understanding that some of these traditional management practices were really what was right for the landscape,” he says. “I think that for the first time since Euro-American contact, the dominant Western culture is starting to see that, yeah, that’s 15,000 years of experience and knowledge on these landscapes. They had it pretty much figured out.”