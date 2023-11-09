A Tulalip youth works to reconnect with family, tribe and identity

But in 2004, at age 3, Thornock entered the Tulalip Tribes’ foster care system. They were placed briefly with relatives, who reported to the court that they could not care for an additional child, and ended up moving through seven Washington foster homes. By the time they reached kindergarten age, tribal homelands became a distant memory.

“I was growing up far from the reservation,” Thornock said in a series of interviews this past year, “but still close enough to know when I was passing it or shopping nearby.”

This Imprint series, Born of History, was reported over the past year. It includes a four-day trip in March to the Tulalip reservation and dozens of in-depth conversations with Thornock by phone and videoconference. It also includes a review of thousands of pages of court files and interviews with multiple members of Tulalip Tribes, Thornock’s kin, attorneys, tribal officials, judges, social workers and academics. As a Two Spirit Indigenous person, Thornock is both masculine and feminine, and is identified throughout this series by gender-neutral pronouns.

Life off the reservation

Tribal leaders declined to comment on Thornock’s case, citing the confidentiality that is core to their responsibility to Indigenous peoples. But they offered some general responses to questions asked for this series.

The tribes’ child welfare program is called Beda?chelh, a Lushootseed word that means “our children.” It is pronounced “buh-DAH-chuh” and is also spelled bədaʔčəɬ, using the phonetic symbol “ʔ.”

The beda?chelh codes have been “amended and adapted over time, specifically focusing on serving the Tulalip community and families,” Tulalip Chair Teri Gobin said in a statement to The Imprint. “We are constantly evaluating the Code and policies to make sure our laws and priorities are actively reflecting the best interests of the Tulalip community, and more importantly, Tulalip children.”

The tribe’s child welfare code follows its “best interest” standard for children, which includes “a preference to place with families of the child or those that would qualify as having a familial-type relationship first, then Tulalip tribal members, and then other Natives,” Gobin stated. “We also seek out on-reservation placement whenever possible.”

Gobin added that the tribe is “particularly focused on keeping families together and preventing removal,” which means providing services to help treat things like addiction, domestic abuse or mental illness that can jeopardize children’s safety.

Thornock’s case illustrates how difficult this standard has been to ensure.

When matters such as placement changes and the need for a permanent plan were being discussed in the early years of Thornock’s case, tribal court documents note that “there have been no family or Tulalip Community Members that were able to provide care.”

According to federal and state laws as well as Tulalip tribal codes, in foster care cases involving tribal children, “active efforts” must be made to offer parents’ services necessary to reunify, and to ensure the children remain with kin or other Indigenous caregivers. Cases involving non-Native children require a lower “reasonable efforts” legal standard for agencies tasked with family reunification.

There is no mention in Thornock’s files of the phrase “active efforts.” In the early years of Thornock’s case, officials repeatedly noted only their “reasonable efforts” to unify the family. Those efforts included family visits, service referrals, transportation to shelters and assistance in hearings.

In interviews this year, a grandfather who took Thornock in during their toddler years said he and his wife were unable to offer a more permanent home. One aunt was willing to take Thornock and the other siblings into her care, but she said the tribe moved the children to another placement with no explanation.

When Thornock was 5, the tribe’s child welfare program, beda?chelh, found a home that finally seemed to stick. Thornock moved in with a white Christian family living in a trailer home in the forested suburb of Arlington.

The Imprint is not naming Thornock’s former foster parents-turned-guardians, who are protected parties in the child welfare system, and they ultimately declined to speak on the record after two phone interviews.

There were early signs of discomfort. Thornock said the foster parents quickly gave them the nickname “Little Chief,” which later became “Big Chief.”

“As a kid, you know that’s not right, but you don’t understand why,” Thornock said. “You just understand there’s some sort of negative implication.”

But over time, Thornock settled into family life in Arlington. The household initially included the two foster parents; their two biological sons; Thornock; and another foster child. Thornock developed a particularly close relationship with their foster mother. Together, they organized weekly children’s Bible lessons and discovered a favorite shared snack — graham crackers dunked in apple juice.

“I absolutely loved her and she absolutely loved me,” Thornock said of that period.

Three years into Thornock’s stay, the foster parents signed a legal guardianship agreement, finalized by the Tulalip Tribal Court. The court ordered that the “guardians shall continue to bring the Youth to sibling visitation and two cultural events per year. Weekly cultural nights are recommended.”

Thornock lived just 20 miles from Tulalip lands. But in their dozen years with the Arlington family, they said they can recall only one visit back to Tulalip, to attend an event organized by the tribe.

“I had such a longing to be on the reservation that I spent my entire 8th grade research project learning about my tribe and our culture,” Thornock said.

***



According to Snohomish County court records in Thornock’s beda?chelh case file, early on, the case qualified under the federal Indian Child Welfare Act. The 1978 ICWA law, recently upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, aims to protect Indigenous families from separation through foster care and adoption and to maintain children’s cultural ties. Washington has its own version of the federal law, further strengthening ICWA provisions.

On Tulalip land, Washington state Child Protective Services investigates maltreatment allegations alongside beda?chelh workers. If the case proceeds, the tribes take jurisdiction, managing everything from foster care placements to court-ordered services for parents and help for older foster youth through age 21.

A 2016 Memorandum of Agreement between Tulalip Tribes and the state of Washington outlines its first formal “government-to-government child welfare agreement.” Washington has similar arrangements with 13 other tribes. In Thornock’s case, as early as 2005 the Tulalip Tribal Court made clear it had jurisdiction. Records show the tribal court and beda?chelh officials made decisions including removals from the parents to approving foster care placements, guardians and family visits.