How the case of a missing Indigenous teen fell through the cracks

In contrast to a missing persons case, which is investigated by the department, a runaway is “a parenting issue,” Bowling explained — ultimately, an officer can’t force runaways to go home. Because Kit had been reported to the department as a runaway, not a missing person, no detective was initially assigned to the case, he said.

A few days after Kit was reported as a runaway, Charlotte created a “Finding Kit” Facebook page . She organized vigils, made missing person posters and messaged anyone she could think of with a connection to Kit or Nelson. Every piece of information she gathered went on the Facebook page, which now has nearly 4,000 followers.

Finally, after months of Kit’s family and friends begging the community to help them find Kit, the Omak Police Department began a missing person investigation for Kit in January 2023, according to Bowling. It was due to the large time lapse during which no one had contact with Kit, Bowling said. Charlotte believes it had more to do with public pressure.

Bowling, the only detective in the town of about 5,000 people, said limited manpower is his biggest challenge in any criminal investigation. Some weeks he might dedicate nearly all his time to Kit’s case. Other weeks it might only be 10 minutes, he said.

His leads have so far come up empty. Residents told him about dried “blood” staining a mattress that Nelson left behind in Omak. He had the reddish-brown substance tested in a lab. It wasn’t blood, the test confirmed, though he’s not sure what it actually is. He sent cadaver dogs to properties where people thought Kit’s body was buried. They found nothing.

“We don’t have any evidence,” he said.

‘No sense of urgency’

Experts say Kit’s case reflects larger issues of law enforcement stereotyping missing Indigenous kids as runaways and criminal jurisdiction confusion within Indian Country. They say agencies should place higher priority on suspected runaway cases and better communicate with one another to ensure no cases are overlooked.

“Missing children of color are disproportionately labeled as runaways, which creates issues in investigating their cases,” said Sheena Gilbert, a University of Nebraska Omaha Ph.D. candidate whose published research focuses on Indigenous crime and victimization.

Her research finds that in cases of missing Indigenous and Black girls, law enforcement often has “no sense of urgency to look for them” because the “runaway” label insinuates that the child will return, has left on their own and is not in danger, she said.

Gilbert, a citizen of the Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe, argues that children should not be classified as runaways until they’re found or returned home.

“We can speculate based on events leading up to their disappearance, but unless someone explicitly says, ‘I’m running away,’ how can we categorize or label them as a runaway?”

Without law enforcement stepping up to investigate, it was up to Kit’s family and friends to lead the initial search. But it wasn’t immediately apparent to Omak residents where to go with tips. Missing person flyers posted online and around town had varying instructions on which law enforcement agency to call; some said the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, others said the Omak Police Department, the Colville Tribal Police or the Washington State Patrol.

Overlap among federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement jurisdictions is a major barrier in addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis, often causing confusion over the responsibility for investigations, according to a 2022 report from the Congressional Research Service, a federal agency that provides policy and legal analysis for Congress. The Omak Police Department, which has jurisdiction over Kit’s case, is working with the Colville Tribal Police and FBI on the case, Bowling noted.

“This is a very common jurisdictional problem that comes up in Indian Country,” said Jessica Pouley, a child advocate attorney who is a direct descendant of the Colville Confederated Tribes and the Arrow Lakes-Sinixt Band of Indians. “A lot of people can look around and think, ‘Oh, it’s not my responsibility.’ And then, ultimately, it can happen that nobody picks it up.”

Immortal

Two years after she last heard from Kit, in November 2023, McCart sets out in search of a fallen tree. She’s all but given up hope of finding Kit alive. Now she’s wandering the trails by her grandma’s house in Yakima, looking for the tree that she and Kit used to pretend was their home. They nicknamed it the “bum house” and carved their initials into its soft bark, memorializing their friendship forever. It was a sanctuary they shared, uncorrupted by the pain of growing up.

The tree is somewhere deep within the woods. McCart just doesn’t remember exactly where. But its dramatically exposed roots are unmistakable, she said. She’d know it when she sees it.

Years before, she and Kit wandered these trails all the time, back when the lush grass was dotted with wildflowers and gold-colored leaves. Her grandma would tell them to be careful. It wasn’t safe out there for two little kids walking alone, she would say. McCart thought her grandma was being foolish. The trails were their wonderland.

At the trails’ entrance, there’s a ring of rocks around the base of a tree — a roadside shrine marking a car accident that McCart and Kit witnessed when they were kids. After seeing the crash, McCart remembers running back to her grandma’s house and hugging Kit in the front yard. As they held each other, Kit suddenly burst into song. “My Immortal” by Evanescence.

When you cried, I’d wipe away all of your tears

When you’d scream, I’d fight away all of your fears

It was a jarring moment, but McCart still smiles at the memory. That was Kit. At McCart’s side whenever she needed them.

Kit would be an adult now. Born just two days apart, McCart celebrated their 18th birthdays in April 2023 with a cake for both of them. When McCart graduated in June from the East Valley School District, where Kit had attended kindergarten through sophomore year of high school, she decorated her graduation cap with fake flowers surrounding a smiling photo of Kit. Kit’s name wasn’t mentioned at the ceremony, but McCart walked tall for both of them.

Now, as she winds her way through the Yakima trails in November 2023, a soft snow begins to fall. Wispy flurries cling to her emerald green sweater, a splash of color in the otherwise bleak landscape. She pauses and shakes her head at the creaking tree branches and dry, yellow grass surrounding her. She’s taken a wrong turn.

The once-familiar trails are foreign to her. The woods are less alive somehow, the wildflowers and golden leaves of her memories displaced by pipes and needles scattered in the dirt. She hears stories about people, possibly predators, lurking around here. She hears stories about people disappearing. It’s hard to know what’s true.

Finally, she reaches a clearing. Up ahead is the fallen tree from her childhood.

“It’s here!” she shouts. “This is it.”

But it’s all wrong. The old cottonwood tree’s been scorched by a fire. The exposed roots are incinerated, now just splinters of charred wood. She scans the blackened trunk for any hints of the past, but it’s no use. Kit’s and McCart’s initials are gone.

It’s all she needs to see. She turns back to the path, knowing she probably won’t return for a long time. Her grandma was right after all. She doesn’t feel safe here anymore.

InvestigateWest (invw.org) is an independent news nonprofit dedicated to investigative journalism in the Pacific Northwest. Kelsey Turner can be reached at kelsey@invw.org.