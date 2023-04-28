Meet our new Crosscut Now host: Paris Jackson

Since the birth of my young son and daughter, they have strengthened, influenced and challenged my worldview. Like many parents, my husband and I are concerned about their education, health, safety and the planet they will inherit.

As the new host of Crosscut Now, we will highlight the in-depth reporting by our award-winning newsroom within our segments, going deeper on topics you may be familiar with or shedding light on untold stories. It is a big responsibility to lead this program with a fresh take, and one I champion.

In addition to my TV duties, managing editor Mark Baumgarten, former host of the Crosscut Talks podcast, is passing the baton to me as its new host. We will premiere our first episode on May 11, which you can listen to wherever you get your podcasts.

My conviction as a journalist is to be curious and steadfast in asking tough questions that affect the daily lives of people by telling stories that reflect the fullness of humanity and connect cultural and historical nuances.

That foundation stems from my upbringing. Raised in a loving home of faith and strong values, my single mom stressed the importance of service to others. This is the lens through which I view journalism.

After 14 years of meeting and talking with people, there is one simple truth: Everyone wants their voice heard.

For seven years I was an anchor and reporter on the KOMO News Morning Team. From sharing breaking news as the transportation expert to highlighting important stories to help viewers better prepare for the day, I embraced my work.

Prior to that I was a general assignment reporter for WVTM-TV in Birmingham, Alabama. In a city filled with down-home Southern hospitality and a tumultuous history, I sharpened my skill set by covering county government and high-profile court cases; severe weather — too many tornadoes to count; and various stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

A year after graduating from Washington State University, I landed my first on-air reporting job, where I schlepped my own gear to story assignments – shooting, writing and editing my work for KEZI-TV in Eugene, Oregon.