Washington food banks brace for 'hunger cliff' amid SNAP cuts

Overgaard, wearing a jacket over her hoodie to protect against the cold blowing in the open doors, greeted each person and checked names off on her master list. Some offered ID cards, but many she already knew by name. A man in a green jacket walked in, and Overgaard waved him through.

“Hey Bob, I gotcha,” Overgaard said.

Once every two weeks, this vacant retail storefront transforms into a pop-up food bank, courtesy of White Center Food Bank and volunteers like Overgaard, who are also residents here at Arrowhead Gardens, a senior apartment complex just off Highway 509 in White Center.

Food banks have served as a crucial lifeline for seniors during the pandemic, and demand has only continued to grow. Now they’re bracing for another surge in need come March 1, when pandemic-era increases to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) disappear, cutting close to $100 a month from many users’ food budgets.

This story is a part of Crosscut’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

Aid from multiple federal relief packages funded a historic expansion of the social safety net during the pandemic’s peak, scaling up unemployment and housing assistance programs, as well as cash benefits like SNAP, commonly called food stamps. Now that money is drying up: Congress voted to cut SNAP benefits back to their pre-pandemic levels in December as part of its yearly appropriations bill .

As federal support for pandemic-era anti-poverty programs tapers off, states are left to fill in the gaps. Washington legislators have proposed sending additional funds to food banks to address what some nonprofits are describing as a “hunger cliff.” But those proposals would not replace the lost benefits. They’re a stopgap aimed at backfilling an anticipated rise in demand at food banks for the next year or two.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget proposal recommended putting more than $100 million into food programs, using some of the state’s last remaining federal dollars. That money would extend for two more years a pandemic-era program called We Feed WA that purchased food from farms and distributors and delivered it to local community centers, schools and nonprofits.

Katie Rains, a food policy adviser at the state Department of Agriculture, which runs We Feed WA, emphasized that these programs are not in any way a replacement for food stamps.

“There is nothing we have found a way to achieve at the state level that will fill the hole caused by this reduction in SNAP benefits,” Rains said. “If anything, this is our effort to help [the] community brace.”

Every recipient will see at least a $95 reduction in their food stamp allotment, according to an analysis by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). But the cuts will be more severe for certain groups, especially single seniors, who saw some of the biggest bumps during the pandemic and are adjusted down when Social Security benefits go up. Some could see their cash assistance plummet as the minimum benefit reverts from a pandemic high of $281 back down to $23.

Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) estimates that benefits will go down statewide by about $90 million per month beginning in March. Some 520,000 households in the state receive SNAP.

The cuts are expected to shift further strain onto food banks, which saw demand spike during the pandemic and have continued to be squeezed by supply shortages and inflation pressures. In December, the largest distributor to food banks in Eastern Washington suspended deliveries after running out of food.

“We honestly don’t have more food that we can give,” said Christina Wong, director of public policy and advocacy at Northwest Harvest, one of the largest distributors to food banks across the state. Food supply is down about 80% from this time last year, Wong said.