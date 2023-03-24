Where the Starbucks union stands after rallies, proposed audit

Shareholders were to vote Thursday on a proposed third-party review of the company’s labor practices following a flood of union-busting allegations from workers. In a letter from Starbucks Workers United , the union urged shareholders to approve the audit, which would not be binding but could pressure the company to respond. The result has not yet been released.

Wednesday’s Seattle rally, also filled with SEIU, UFCW, UniteHere and other union members, was one of many organized by Starbucks workers across the country, who held their own protests, including strikes and rallies. Workers United announced more than 100 stores planned to participate, including three in Seattle.

“One year later, one year louder,” the crowd chanted, signs bobbing overhead.

More than a year ago, unionization began surging through Starbucks stores, starting with the pioneering Buffalo, N.Y., location that became the first unionized store in December 2021. But movement has stalled at the bargaining table as contract negotiations drag on and unfair labor practice complaints stack up.

“Today is about celebrating that we’re here still, over a year later,” said Hailey Cribbs, a barista at a unionized store in Bellingham, Wash. “I think if we’re trying to get anything out of today, it’s just to be seen and heard by the company and hopefully by the new CEO.”

This story is part of Crosscut’s WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

Cribbs traveled down as part of a bus group from Bellingham and Everett to join the rally, calling for a new beginning as previous Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz stepped down from a temporary return to company leadership.