Seattle Council unanimously approves raises for 10,000 city workers

In addition, 500 job classifications will get wage adjustments based on market rates for similar public sector jobs. For classifications currently paid less than $48,000 annually, the adjusted wages will be considered effective Jan. 1, 2023, and provide back pay. For those earning more, the adjustments will be phased in this year and next.

Evening and night workers also get a slight boost in the additional pay they already receive for working swing shifts. For those working evenings, the additional pay increases from $1 an hour to $1.25. The night shift pay differential increases from $1.50 to $1.75 an hour extra.

Workers also get a higher maximum reimbursement for required work gear such as boots, raingear and gloves — from $110 to $300 in 2023 and an additional $25 each year until 2026. Vacation days will start accruing faster, after four years on the job rather than the current five. The new contracts expand the definition of bereavement leave from a worker’s “close relative” to “any person related to the employee by blood, marriage, adoption, fostering, guardianship, in loco parentis or domestic partnership.”

City workers have complained about high turnover and vacancies in city departments in recent years and have blamed low pay as a key factor.

In public testimony Tuesday, Sacha Bommarito, a city emergency vehicle mechanic and Machinists Local 289 union steward, said that city mechanics working on fire trucks, police and city light vehicles and the downtown motor pool are working with a “skeleton crew,” which exacerbates burnout.

“We’re losing skilled technicians at unprecedented and unsustainable rates,” said Bommarito. “It’s not just mechanics. It’s carpenters, plumbers, electricians. We need to be able to offer more and we need to do it fast.”

The Council’s actions on Tuesday also provide comparable wage increases and benefits for about 3,000 non-union employees of the city and open the door for pay increases for another 1,500 non-union employees in managerial and executive positions. These latter increases are subject to management discretion and the Council’s appropriation of additional funds.

Finally, Councilmembers approved a bargaining agreement between the city and a new union of 173 Seattle Public Utilities managers and strategic advisors now represented by the AFSCME Local 21SP. Those workers won back pay beginning in 2022 and retroactive 2021 signing bonuses, among other benefits.

The raises for Coalition members, non-union employees and new Seattle Public Utilities union members will cost the city general fund an additional $39.6 million in 2023 retroactive and 2024 pay. The city estimates it will add an additional $38.8 million in 2025 and $50 million in 2026 to general fund expenses.

The increased wages come as the mayor and Council grapple with a projected general fund budget deficit of at least $230 million beginning in 2025. The city’s current budget factors in estimated labor cost increases in anticipation of a new bargaining agreement and other forthcoming raises, but there is still a gap of about $10 million to close in this year’s budget. The raises also add another $10.7 million to next year’s projected general fund deficit.

In his first salvo toward addressing the budget deficit, Harrell instituted a hiring freeze in January for open city positions, with an exception for public safety roles. A Council central staff analysis of the labor cost increases said that the hiring freeze may be sufficient to close that $10 million gap in the 2024 budget. If not, staff expect unspent money in the 2023 budget to cover the rest.

But that leaves a hole of about $240 million in the 2025 budget for Harrell and the Council to close. The City Council’s newly elected majority has pledged to look for ways to cut existing expenses in the budget or use money from the Jumpstart payroll expense tax that’s currently earmarked for affordable housing, small-business support, community development and climate programs.



Most Councilmembers have expressed opposition to implementing new taxes to cover the deficit. Councilmember Tammy Morales, by contrast, reiterated her support Tuesday for implementing new taxes to cover the deficit.

In addition to the impact of the raises approved Tuesday, city officials will soon have to deal with raises, retroactive pay and other benefits for Seattle police officers. At the end of March, the Seattle Police Officers Guild reached a tentative agreement with the city on its new contract, which it has been negotiating with the city since 2018.