Fake business loans land Yakima, Seattle entrepreneurs in prison

By her own attorney’s admission, she didn’t really need the money. Padilla-Reyna took great pride in the success she’d achieved as an immigrant business owner, serving on the state Commission on Hispanic Affairs and allowing her children to go into professions like medicine and accounting when she spent her childhood harvesting fruit.

But underneath that veneer of stability was hundreds of thousands of dollars of tax debt from what she described as honest mistakes on her small business accounting. She portrayed her motivations as not for financial gain but to “get back to square one” with the IRS.

“It was just like, my Hail Mary,” Padilla-Reyna told the judge. “I thought taking from the government to pay the government, [that] was how I rationalized things. But it was still wrong.”

Tuesday’s judgment also represented the steepest punishment yet handed down in response to charges from a pandemic fraud “strike force” established by federal prosecutors in Eastern Washington more than a year ago.

Some 28 people and one company have been criminally charged statewide under a concerted effort to punish those who took advantage of pandemic stimulus programs during the pandemic’s peak, stealing billions from lenders.

Last week, a homeless woman in Spokane became the first person charged by the Eastern Washington strike force to face prison time. Natasha Ann Opsal was sentenced to six months for fraudulently obtaining $53,747 in pandemic business loans. Her attorney argued in court filings that Opsal had already served six months prior to trial.

Also on Tuesday, in Seattle, a former ticket broker named Joseph “Mike” Freeman was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for his role in stealing more than $640,000 in Paycheck Protection Program business loans.

Previous Western Washington-based convictions of a tech executive, a state employee and a Nigerian politician resulted in prison sentences of two to five years.

A Government Accountability Office report issued Thursday stated officials had flagged 3.7 million suspicious recipients of pandemic stimulus loans nationwide. The report found that of 94 people convicted of stimulus-related fraud charges by the end of 2021, the average prison sentence ran 37 months.

“The government made a choice to pay and chase,” the Yakima judge told Padilla-Reyna at sentencing. “Unfortunately people chose to take advantage. … The community as a whole needs to know that behavior is unacceptable.”