WA’s $5M youth homelessness effort is ramping up. Is it working?

Washington’s policies to prevent youth and young adult homelessness are considered among the best in the country. In a 2021 report , the National Homelessness Law Center’s analyzed states’ “readiness to tackle the specific challenges of youth homelessness” and ranked Washington first among states, and second overall, behind Washington, D.C.

But the report noted that its rankings did not reflect states’ success in preventing youth homelessness, and Washington’s own data show its room for improvement, especially for youth who have been through public systems.

A report published in June by the Department of Social and Health Services showed that nearly 1,100, or 15%, of the more than 7,000 young people who left state systems — foster care, the juvenile justice system, or inpatient behavioral health treatment — between July 2020 and June 2021 were homeless one year later.

In one way, those figures represent improvement. In 2017, 20% of young people exiting state systems were homeless a year later.

But major inequities persist. The report showed that compared to 2017 , the percentages of young people who identified as Black; Hispanic or Latino; and American Indian or Native Alaskan and who were homeless a year after leaving state systems had actually increased. Youth who identify as LGBTQ+ are also overrepresented among homeless youth.

This article is part of an ongoing series on homelessness in Washington state, done in collaboration with Youth Today. It is made possible in part by support from the Raikes Foundation. Youth Today and Crosscut maintain editorial control. You can read more stories from this series here.

A year ago, Washington state dedicated $5.4 million to four initiatives, created with the passage of House Bill 1905 , to prevent young people discharged from state systems from ending up on the streets. The legislation did not explicitly address racial inequities.

Advocates say that money has flowed to young people by paying their rent, security deposits, or utility bills, or by fueling creative solutions for them to find housing. Spending data suggest that this happened inconsistently across grantees and programs. A delay in one program left youth without promised services for months. When the fiscal year ended in June, other programs ran out of time to put their funding toward helping young people, and many of these use-it-or-lose-it dollars returned to state coffers.

“It is typical to see a ramp-up period when organizations initiate new programs,” said Kim Justice, executive director of the state’s Office of Homeless Youth, which is part of the state Department of Commerce. “It takes some time to hire staff and develop their program and infrastructure before they are able to provide services and spend funds.”

One key initiative — a Rapid Response Team to triage and connect young people to services including civil legal aid, housing support and family reconciliation services after being discharged from a state-run system — remains behind schedule. Launches planned first for April, then July, never happened. The team recently began taking referrals on Aug. 7.

Other problems have emerged, too.

Here’s what’s working in Washington’s latest efforts to help bridge the gap from state youth systems to stable housing — and what's not.