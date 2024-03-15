Washington UTC chair who used racial slur asked to resign

A third-party investigation found Commissioners Dave Danner and Ann Rendahl violated multiple policies when they allegedly used the N-word, failed to properly investigate harassment allegations and took a “passive approach” to equity work amid competing discrimination complaints at the regulatory agency .

The 19-page investigation report outlines allegations against Danner and Rendahl largely based on complaints from several former senior administrators. The report notes former executive director Amanda Maxwell had also faced employee complaints over alleged hostile workplace issues before she resigned in lieu of termination last August. A number of other senior leaders departed the agency following Maxwell’s exit.

“[The] complainants allege that Mr. Danner and Ms. Rendahl created a hostile work environment by failing to take action in response to anonymous complaints targeting the complainants because of their gender and by their own discriminatory behavior,” the Dec. 27 report stated. “All complainants further allege that Mr. Danner and Ms. Rendahl exhibited hostile behavior toward employees who advocated for equity in the workplace.”

Inslee’s office hired a law firm last August to investigate the various allegations. The investigator could not substantiate several other complaints, and did not level any findings against Maxwell or the other senior leaders.

While Danner acknowledged using the slur while quoting someone else, he told Cascade PBS he disputed the report’s conclusions and one account of his use of the slur. He characterized the accusations against him as retribution on the part of the former UTC administrators, who he blamed for “creating a culture of fear” that led to low morale and a wave of departures.

Rendahl declined to comment for this story, but the investigative report stated she also acknowledged using the slur while recounting the same story as Danner.

Danner said Rendahl also met with the Governor’s Office, but they did not ask her to resign. He said he intends to serve out his term and his attorney has promised legal action if the Governor’s Office does not restore his salary.

“I have expressed my regret for saying this word,” he said. “I don’t understand the disparate treatment.”

A three-person board oversees the state-level agency, which regulates private energy utilities – such as Avista and Puget Sound Energy – and telecommunications services. A staff of roughly 150 UTC workers also inspect natural gas and hazardous liquids pipelines and railroads for safety among other issues.

After commissioners asked Maxwell to resign last summer, a group of senior leaders hired at Maxwell’s request all filed complaints against the commissioners and resigned. They have retained attorney Stephanie Henderson Stocker, who said she plans to bring discrimination lawsuits against the state on behalf of them all.

“I’m pleased that they recognized some harassment,” Stocker said of the report, “but there’s a lot more to be uncovered.”

Inslee appointed all three of the sitting commissioners and while Washington state law allows them to be removed for “inefficiency, malfeasance or misfeasance,” his office cannot do so unilaterally. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court would need to convene a three-judge panel to consider such charges at the governor's request. A spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the Courts told Cascade PBS that the Washington Supreme Court has not received any requests to remove UTC commissioners.

Inslee’s office declined to comment on the report findings, but said they are reviewing next steps.