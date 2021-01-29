“We’re all exhausted,” he said.

But now his team has a new job — one that offers a glimmer of hope: jabbing people with a vaccine instead of a swab.

“Being able to do vaccines right now is a real boost,” said Wallace, the acting captain of the department’s COVID-19 response team. “It’s definitely showing us all that there’s a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel. We have new energy for it now.”

Amid worries that those with time, money and access will get first crack at the vaccines, the team's mission is to bring the doses directly to the most vulnerable — immigrants, people with modest incomes, communities of color, homebound elderly. That would help these people avoid the frustrations, bottlenecks and other challenges to vaccine access.

Efforts to close this gap look more like individual jigsaw pieces rather than a completed puzzle. Wallace and his crew at the Seattle Fire Department are one example. The Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in White Center is another. It opened a tent on Thursday to vaccinate primarily members of the hard-hit Latino community.

“One of the things we’re seeing across the country is that people that are tech savvy, people that are connected, people that have the means to get one of these precious appointments [are] getting them, and we’re not necessarily getting vaccine to the populations where the people are most vulnerable,” said Wallace.

So far, King County has been among the most efficient distributors of vaccine doses in the country, using over 83% of its allotted supply.