Even so, she tried to be careful. A member of the Quinault Indian Nation, she lives in Taholah, a village of about 665 people north of Ocean Shores that lies within the tribe’s reservation borders. In late August, those borders were closed to outsiders in an effort to prevent the virus’s spread. Besides the occasional hike in nearby forests, Ralston stayed home as much as possible.

But earlier that month, she broke this routine after getting an urgent call from a family member. She rushed out of her house before driving to help them, forgetting a mask in the process. Another call came a few days later on a drive home from a hike with her eldest son: That same family member had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The next step was clear. Ralston remembers turning in shock to her son in the car: “I just looked at him and said, ‘We are going into quarantine.’ ”

She wasn’t alone in the experience. Cases throughout Grays Harbor County, where the reservation lies, had started to increase around the same time, with a group of cases in July and a larger spike in August . Ralston and her son were part of what she describes as the “first batch” of people to quarantine on the reservation.

Her two other kids were staying with their father for the week and hadn’t had any contact with her or her son. She quickly realized it would be just the two of them for 14 days.

“It was a hot mess,” she says. “I just didn’t want them to come home because I didn’t want to put them at risk.”

In the months before the virus hit the reservation, the tribe developed strict guidelines for people who became exposed: 14 days of isolation, with food and other necessities delivered to the person’s front step, leaving no reason to leave the house. Ralston also received a thermometer to check her temperature, and was required to report the results to a tribal monitor — essentially, a beefed-up contact tracer who would call daily to check up on her symptoms and any other needs.

Although Ralston’s 18-year-old son was also in the house, for safety reasons the two hardly interacted at all. The tribe’s guidelines dictated that she quarantine in her room if possible, since she experienced direct contact.

It was lonely. The only consistent contact Ralston got was her daily call with the monitor.

“That was really hard for me,” she says. “That was the first time I was away from my kids for that long.”

Since the pandemic first hit the United States last spring, it has brought disproportionate risks for Native communities throughout the country. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that American Indian/Alaska Native people are almost four times more likely to contract it than white people.

Still, the number of coronavirus cases in Grays Harbor County remained comparatively low before the summer. The tribe used the months prior to solidify their plans.

In April, the tribe established an incident command team to handle the tribe’s response to the virus. From there, the tribe cemented its quarantine protocols and methods to test its citizens on the reservation, working with the county on these guidelines.

M’liss Dewald, the operations chief of the tribe’s incident command team responsible for responding to the virus, says it’s been a huge learning curve. Indigenous nations can enforce stricter, quicker measures to combat the virus than neighboring cities, and a small community has made it easier to address individual needs. But it also requires enormous effort and coordination; along with having its own plans, the tribe partnered with Grays Harbor County to investigate coronavirus cases.

Dewald says the tribe didn’t have a template for dealing with the many unknowns of the pandemic in its early days. But the stakes were high from the start.

“My whole family is here. If my aunt got it, if I got it, I don’t know what I’d do,” Dewald says. “I think that was really the motivation for many of us, asking ourselves how we protect our community any way we can.”

Quarantine spurred Ralston to action. She joined the incident command team and became a monitor herself. Now, her schedule is packed. She makes her first calls early in the morning, going through a list of tribal citizens in quarantine. She schedules the rest in intervals throughout the day.

The calls can take hours, sometimes going late into the night. On top of that, Ralston still works the job she had before as health, nutrition and transportation coordinator with the tribe’s Head Start program.

“It’s hard because I understand, and I have a lot of empathy for how these people are feeling, so sometimes I’m on the phone for hours and hours,” she says. “I just listen. There’s been a lot lately.”