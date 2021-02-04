On the other side of the Cascades, other ax-throwing venues are also gearing up for legal action. Miguel Tamburini, a nationally ranked competitive ax thrower and coach, owns Jumping Jackalope Axe Throwing in Spokane. It’s currently closed because of local COVID-19 restrictions, but he’s hoping to reopen in the next few weeks. When he does, he plans to band together with other ax-throwing venues in the Spokane area and appeal directly to the liquor board.

“Our plan is to get united and together hire an attorney. And we’re going to show them the evidence of every other ax-throwing venue in the United States of America that are allowed to sell alcohol and have ax throwing at the same time with no problem at all,” Tamburini said.

Tamburini isn’t yet sure how many venues he’ll end up partnering with, but he’s already spoken with several. There are at least a dozen ax-throwing venues in Washington, all of which opened within the past four years.

Before opening Jumping Jackalope, Tamburini spent three years working at ax-throwing venues in other states, where alcohol is allowed. During that time, he said there were never any safety problems. The typical length of an ax-throwing session is 45 minutes, which he credits with preventing patrons from getting too drunk. He said a beer or two can even help relax players who are nervous and help them throw more accurately.

If he is able to persuade the liquor board to grant him an alcohol license, Tamburini said he won’t serve hard alcohol and will limit patrons to two drinks.

“Who gets drunk with two beers?” he said.

Ax throwing has its origins in traditional lumberjack games, but over the past decade it has grown in popularity as an urban recreational activity. Tamburini is a huge proponent of the sport, and highlighted it as a gender-inclusive community with benefits for mental and physical health.

Tamburini is excited to see the sport grow, but worries that venues’ inability to sell alcohol will make it difficult to expand in Washington. When he worked at ax-throwing venues in other states, he estimated that alcohol sales accounted for as much as 20% of overall profits.

Baysinger has similar concerns.

“When you take away 10% to 20% of our potential sales ... yeah, it hurts, it hurts a lot,” he said.

While Baysinger and Tamburini are gearing up for legal action, some ax-throwing venue owners have taken a slightly different approach.

“It's called the Axe Bar and it has pretty much our same logo, but it is not Bellingham AXE. It is just a bar and it’s called the Axe Bar,” said Matt Kinney, who owns Bellingham AXE. In fall 2020, Kinney applied for a license to serve alcohol at a new business called the Axe Bar, which will open in the unit directly above his axe throwing venue in Bellingham.

Both businesses are registered with Bellingham Axe LLC, but despite similarities in name, location, branding and ownership, the two are separate entities. One is for people who want to throw axes. The other will be for people who want to drink alcohol.

The liquor board doesn’t let ax throwing venues serve alcohol directly, but there’s nothing they can do to stop patrons from drinking beforehand. Kinney said his employees monitor people who come in to make sure they aren’t excessively intoxicated, and they are not permitted to bring a drink with them. But he says what they do outside of his business is ultimately out of his control.

“If they went to Bellingham Bar and Grill, and I didn’t hold their hand there and they wanted to come over here and throw an ax, I can’t parent anybody outside of this business,” Kinney said.

And if someone wants to take a break to visit a bar halfway through a match?

“I’ll say, ‘There’s a bar upstairs if you guys wanna pause, go have a drink and come back down; that is fine.’ ’Cause anybody could [say], ‘Hey. I gotta go run out to my car.’ They could do whatever in their car I can’t monitor that, or they could run to a bar. So really I’m just trying to capitalize on the business once it comes through this door. I wanna keep them in the building,” Kinney said.

People will always find a way to drink, said Baysinger. That lack of control is part of what worries him about the state’s position. Under the current system, there’s no way for his employees to monitor how much people are drinking.

“To be one of the only states that doesn’t allow it is kind of strange,” Kinney said

There are also other loopholes. In the report submitted to the liquor board, Blade and Timber highlighted that the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire features both ax throwing and four separate bars. Blade and Timber also pointed to Axe Kickers, an ax-throwing establishment in South Seattle that lets private parties bring their own drinks — as long as they secure a $10 banquet permit from the liquor board.

Baysinger said he understands why some people might initially be concerned about ax throwing and alcohol. But he says the strict safety measures employed by Blade and Timber have been effective in preventing injuries.

There do not appear to be any recorded instances of ax-throwing injuries or fatalities in the United States. In 2019, a video went viral that appeared to show a woman throwing an ax at a target only to have it ricochet back, narrowly missing her head. Shortly after, World Axe Throwing League Commissioner Evan Walters released a statement calling it a “one-in-a-million throw,” attributing the incident to the combination of mats on the floor and a rubber handled axe, both of which were subsequently removed from use.

Despite the lack of recorded injuries, some venues would rather not take the risk.

“We believe alcohol and ax throwing would not be a good mix,” Scott Sparks, the manager of Bigfoot Axe Throwing in Ferndale, said in an email. Sparks said that even if Washington state relaxed its regulations, the Ferndale establishment would not sell alcoholic drinks.

Tamburini is hoping the members of the liquor board will visit him in Spokane, so he can teach them how to throw axes.

“It’s a beautiful sport; it is not dangerous,” Tamburini said. “All we need is to say, ‘Let's sit down. I offer my place.’ Let's do a team-building event for them. I’ll do it for free so they can bring all their employees from their office. And if at the end of the team-building event they say that no, they consider that it’s not safe or they consider it’s dangerous? OK, good, but just give me the opportunity.”

Tamburini is confident the board members will be convinced, but for now, business owners in Washington state (whose namesake famously used an ax to chop down his father’s cherry tree) are going to have to keep ax throwers sober.