Family and friends wonder why Seattle police killed Derek Hayden

Hayden, 44, had recently moved away from the peninsula to Seattle and the two hadn’t spoken for some time when Wheeler received the call. But that’s who Hayden was: You might not see him for years, but then one day he’d call you up or stop by the house, and it was like no time had passed at all.

“He was so upbeat and cheerful and seemed to be happy,” Wheeler, 81, said of their conversation last summer. Hayden had found work and was enrolled in Seattle University’s College of Science and Engineering. He lived in a nice apartment that was affordable enough. He volunteered at a food bank. “I told him, ‘Derek, I’m so delighted to hear that about you,’ ” Wheeler said.

And then Wheeler learned of Hayden’s death on Feb. 16. That he was apparently acting suicidal after sounding so positive months earlier was a shock. But, more than that, the fact his crisis ended in his violent death has left his friends and family confused and angry.

“It’s not acceptable what happened,” said Alan Burns, Wheeler's nephew and one of Hayden’s best friends dating back to middle school. “They just straight up murdered him. He was only trying to hurt himself. They didn’t need to do that.”

Hayden was first spotted near the downtown waterfront by Port of Seattle police in the evening of Feb. 16. He was holding a knife and officers believed he was suicidal. Port officers fired foam-tipped projectiles at Hayden in an unsuccessful effort to subdue him.

The Port officers then contacted the Seattle Police Department. When SPD officers arrived, they quickly drew their firearms, video released by the department shows. One officer with a long gun exited his car — leaving no barrier between himself and Hayden — and told Hayden to stop.

Hayden walked toward the officer with the knife, saying “Do it, do it, please kill me.” Officers Cassidy Butler and Willard Jared fired, killing him. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave and the shooting is being investigated by the police department's Office of Police Accountability and Force Investigation Team. The Seattle Police Department refused to comment on the shooting or their investigation.

The shooting comes at a time of reckoning over how police in Seattle and around the country respond to unstable situations. At the center of that debate is when and whether police should respond to people in crisis. Advocates and elected officials have increasingly looked to programs like those in Denver or Eugene, Oregon, that rely more heavily on behavioral health specialists than on armed officers.