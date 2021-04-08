‘Red flags’

One problem with officers being reinstated through arbitration is that it can make it harder for other police agencies to know of a cop’s past issues.

Case in point: Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox said he probably wouldn’t have hired Shane Jones if he had known the details of how Jones was fired from his job as a sheriff’s deputy 14 years earlier.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office terminated Jones in 2006 after he was arrested for drunken driving while off duty. An internal investigation found that Jones repeatedly lied to Washington State Patrol troopers during the arrest. He also tried to get preferential treatment based on his status as a deputy sheriff, an arbitrator affirmed.

Yet the arbitrator said Jones couldn’t be fired, mainly because another sheriff’s office employee who showed up to work drunk had been allowed to keep her job.

Jones was reinstated, but later resigned from the sheriff’s office in lieu of termination in 2017, after being accused of driving under the influence again.

Even after that, Cox decided to take a chance on Jones, who he thought had overcome his past problems with substance abuse. Cox hired him last year as a reserve officer in Soap Lake, a Central Washington town of about 1,500 people.

Then, two months ago, Jones crashed a city-owned patrol vehicle into another car and drove away, according to a State Patrol incident report. He later drove the patrol car off the road and got into “an altercation” with Franklin County sheriff’s deputies, the report said, before being arrested for driving under the influence.

So, Cox fired Jones from the job in Soap Lake.

Cox said that when he originally requested documents from Jones’ Okanogan County personnel file as part of a background check, he didn’t get a copy of the 2006 paperwork terminating Jones, nor the arbitration agreement ordering the county to rehire him. Okanogan County officials confirmed those documents were not in Jones' personnel file.

Had he seen those, Cox said, there would have been some “red flags” for him.

Among them: According to the county officials, Omak police banned Jones from the Omak city limits after Jones pepper sprayed a driver inside a car. The driver’s Chihuahua jumped out of the car during the encounter “and was never found by the city,” according to the arbitrator’s summary of the incident.

Jones also was formally reprimanded for an angry outburst toward a state trooper in 2006 and counseled several other times “regarding his aggressive actions.” For instance, while in uniform, Jones once yelled at clerks at a bank, later letting himself behind the bank counter and “verbally assaulting the manager,” the sheriff's office said.

Yet Cox said he didn’t find out about any of that when he asked about Jones or looked through documents from Jones’ personnel file, which Okanogan County released with Jones' written permission.

Okanogan County officials, meanwhile, say the information was available to Cox if he had asked the right questions and gone to the right places. In an email, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley wrote that if Cox had called him directly, he would have told Cox not to hire Jones.

Cox, however, stands by his background check and maintains that Jones' personnel file should have given a fuller picture. Cox said he talked to other people he knew at the sheriff's office before making the hire.

“Nobody gave me bad reports,” Cox said during a phone interview. “Especially as a small department, we have to go by what we’re told. So what do you do?”



‘You’re putting bad cops back into departments’

Had Salomon or Durkan’s proposals been in law at the time, the Reynolds, Sheats and Jones cases may have turned out differently.

For one thing, the disciplinary appeals would have had more public scrutiny.

On top of that, both Salomon and Durkan’s proposals would have required the police agencies to meet a lower burden of proof, making it easier for them to show they fired Jones and Sheats for just cause.

This detail may sound wonky and technical. But it has a huge impact on the outcome of arbitration cases and whether police discipline is overturned.

In particular, the standard of review the arbitrator used in Sheats’ case — requiring that East Wenatchee prove its case “beyond a reasonable doubt” — is an especially high bar, one normally reserved for criminal trials.

Anne Levinson, a former judge who spent six years as an independent auditor of Seattle’s police accountability system, said the standard of review in police disciplinary appeals should instead be “a preponderance of the evidence.” That’s what normally applies in administrative law proceedings and civil trials.

Lately, however, Levinson said many police contracts have started requiring a higher standard of review for offenses that could get a cop fired or suspended.

In practice, that means police agencies are less likely to hold officers accountable for serious misconduct than to punish them for minor offenses, she said.

In Jones’ case, the arbitrator required “clear and convincing evidence” of his misconduct, which also is a higher standard than what Levinson said is appropriate or what Durkan and Salomon’s proposals would have allowed.

Additionally, Sheats and Jones were let off the hook partly because other employees had been treated less harshly.

That practice of insisting on comparable discipline can be a problem in law enforcement, since past disciplinary decisions often were too lax, Levinson said.

“If they have done a poor job over the years of holding people accountable, you are building on an inherently weak system,” Levinson said.

Put another way, she said, “One can never hold officers accountable, because they didn’t in the past.”

Salomon’s bill would have stopped old disciplinary decisions from being used to reduce discipline against cops going forward.

The proposals he and Durkan have made would have also given more deference to the original decision handed down by the police chief, making discipline harder to reverse unless it was arbitrary, retaliatory or somehow capricious. Similarly, technical issues with the investigation would have been given less weight under Salomon’s plan.

Joe Kendo, lobbyist for the Washington State Labor Council, wrote in an email that Salomon’s bill amounted to the “wholesale dismantling of workers’ rights for law enforcement employees,” and “that’s not something we could support.”

The Legislature instead passed a more modest reform to arbitration: Senate Bill 5055, which would change the arbitrator selection process and require arbitration decisions on police discipline to be posted online (with the officers' names removed). The governor signed that measure into law this week.

Durkan, the Seattle mayor, said the new law doesn’t go far enough.

Because it wouldn’t establish uniform standards and new rules for arbitrators, she said it would still lead to disciplinary decisions being routinely overturned.

“You’re putting bad cops back into departments,” Durkan said. “If you want to really reform police departments, you have to have true accountability. And if someone uses excessive force, kills someone unlawfully or is dishonest — if they're fired, they should stay fired.”