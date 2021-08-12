Despite court order, WA foster care system still out of compliance

“You live in fear that there will be a fight, children will have major meltdowns, or some other crisis will happen in the night,” D.S. wrote. She added that the after-hours caseworkers assigned to monitor children in hotels don’t have the skills to calm kids down, a claim that was backed by multiple caseworkers in another recent KING 5 News story.

The court order also addresses the lack of structure, healthy meals and education for children in temporary placements; those children typically spend their days sitting in state offices.

“I basically spend the day in the lobby doing nothing,” wrote D.S., who gave up on school because she didn’t have a quiet space in which to attend online classes during the pandemic.

For that reason, the court order requires DCYF to transport children to school or provide quiet office space and staffing to support online classes. And rather than allowing children to subsist mostly on fast food, it must offer healthy options.

These are “the bare minimum of the changes needed for the well-being of the children,” Anne Farina, a licensed clinical social worker and assistant professor at Seattle University’s department of social work, wrote in support of the preliminary injunction. “Without these changes, and if the current Washington DCYF practices continue, I believe that the children in their care are unsafe and are being harmed,” she wrote.

Prospects for change

In a July 6 memo to workers in its regional offices, DCYF outlined the new requirements, but did not spell out how they could comply. The department is developing more specific guidance for staff in consultation with plaintiffs' lawyers, according to DCYF's report to the court.

In addition to making some immediate changes, DCYF has until Sept. 1 to submit to the court a plan for how it will stop using hotels and offices altogether by Nov. 1.

A key to eliminating hotel and office stays would be to create better options for children like Nathan, who have the most significant challenges.

Most children consigned to hotels and offices spend just a few nights there while awaiting placement with a relative or foster family. But nearly 20% spent 10 or more nights in placement exceptions in fiscal year 2020, and one child racked up 126 nights, according to the ombuds. Of the 24 children who spent 20 or more nights in hotels and offices, 17 had “unique mental health needs” which might have required inpatient psychiatric stays. Half had a history of physical aggression and/or suicidal ideation or self-harm. A number of these children also had acted out sexually with other children, and Washington currently lacks a facility specifically designed to treat them.

Given Nathan's erratic behavior brought on by the brain injury, Laura was also concerned about him harming other children. But once in DCYF’s custody, Nathan rode around in a van with other kids and shared hotel rooms with them. “To me, that seemed really irresponsible,” Laura said. “They’re doing things that, if a parent tried to allow something like that, they’d be in big trouble for.”

Some of the youths staying in hotels and offices today would have been in juvenile detention in the past, said Ordway, the DCYF chief of staff. A 2019 state law eliminated detention for running away and other noncriminal offenses by minors. “This is a positive,” Ordway said, but the state hasn’t backed up the change with adequate alternatives for these young people.

At the same time, the state is still trying to rebuild social services that were cut after the Great Recession, which began in 2007. Recent investments in child welfare have been slow to yield results.

A 2019 increase in the amount DCYF pays group homes — the first raise since the recession — has not resulted in a significant increase in capacity. The department is studying further rate increases but is “not necessarily looking to expand tremendously this kind of care,” Ordway said. With prodding from federal legislation, states are reducing the use of group homes because children tend to fare better with families.

Lawmakers also allocated funding in the 2020 supplemental budget for 21 long-term beds that include intensive mental health services, with providers of those services being paid more than those in regular group homes. More than a year later, only six spots are available, all in eastern Washington. “I thought that that would be adequate to solve the problem,” Hunter told the oversight board, “and it will not be.”

The lack of progress is disappointing, said Karen Brady, executive director of Ryther, a Seattle child mental health agency that stopped admitting foster children to its residential treatment program in early 2020, when even the higher reimbursement rates failed to cover Ryther’s cost of doing business.

“In spite of legislation, and in spite of lawsuits, in spite of a new department [of Children, Youth, and Families, which took over foster care in 2018] ... we are exactly where we have always been,” Brady said. “Which is [with] not enough providers, and we have children in offices and hotel rooms, just like we did.”

Brady added that agencies such as hers would be willing to provide the services children need if the state “paid a sustainable rate.”

In December, DCYF issued a report outlining solutions to the growing problem of hotel stays. Several key recommendations rely heavily on other state agencies and will require additional funding. Those include increasing the capacity of the Children’s Long-term Inpatient Program by 25 beds, up from the current 84. Children currently must wait an average of 83 days for inpatient psychiatric care through the inpatient program, according to the Washington State Health Care Authority, which oversees the program. Next summer, the agency will add inpatient capacity for 12 children with autism or other intellectual or developmental disabilities, but advocates say more spots are still needed.

In the meantime, Hunter told the oversight board, DCYF has begun “saying ‘no’” to taking children who are being discharged from psychiatric care and who, like Nathan, are not victims of abuse or neglect, but whose parents are unable or unwilling to care for them at home.

“Being in the child welfare system causes further damage to children. It creates legal sanctions on their parents,” Hunter said. “So, we’re trying to not do that, and have the health care system provide behavioral health services for these children.”

The department also is starting to better coordinate with the state’s Developmental Disabilities Administration and juvenile detention facilities to halt the inflow of children from those systems, Hunter said. And for those already in its care, DCYF is considering options such as supportive living with intensive case management for older teens.

Those teenagers are often the ones refusing to go to a group home and instead spending the night in a hotel, office or even a car. “I can’t agree to not use hotel stays until I have ... an adequate set of placement options,” Hunter said. “So, we are going to have to figure out a set of options that are acceptable to 16- and 17-year-olds.”

All the solutions to the hotel-stay crisis proposed so far will take months, or even years, to bear fruit. Whether the court order can spur near-term change remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Laura, the mom who voluntarily placed her autistic son in DCYF’s care, wonders whether the state often does more harm than good. The extreme instability that children like Nathan endure piles “trauma on top of trauma,” she said.

“In comparison, well, how bad was the biological home?” Laura asked. “Wouldn’t it have been better to put services in there, if possible? Because what the state exposes them to, in my mind, it borders on abuse as well.”